14-year-old Cazenovia wrestler excels in varsity, off-season competitions

CAZENOVIA — Fourteen-year-old Cazenovia wrestler Gryphon Foster recently won second place at the 2025 Spartan Nationals in Kissimmee, Florida.

The eighth grader wrestled in the off-season freestyle wrestling tournament on May 31 and June 1.

“He did not have to qualify to compete at this tournament, [but he did] put in a lot of hard work, dedication, and effort to prepare for it,” said his mother, Angel Foster. “[He] lost only one match, to a very formidable opponent from Puerto Rico. He is really hoping to see this opponent again at some point. He was happy with how he wrestled. He always reviews his film with his coach after matches; they go over what was good and what can be improved for next time.”

Foster started wrestling in first grade with Cazenovia Youth Wrestling.

He wrestled on the Cazenovia High School (CHS) varsity team as a starter in seventh grade, competing at 101 pounds. As an eighth grader, he wrestled at 108 pounds.

“I enjoy the fact that wrestling is an individual sport that has a team component as well,” Foster said. “Another fun aspect is getting a chance to travel all over the place. Going to Chipotle after I make weight is another exciting benefit of being in a sport that has you first make weight before you can compete. It’s like getting rewarded for being disciplined with your consistent actions.”

For his first varsity season, Foster’s record was 27-13. For the 2024-25 season, his record was 33-10.

In 2024, Foster qualified for the Middle Atlantic Wrestling Association Eastern National Championships in Maryland and took fourth place.

“Being in the top eight of that tournament gives him All-American status,” said Angel. “. . . That was his first time gaining All-American status.”

On Jan. 13, 2025, Foster was named Wrestler of the Week by the Friends of Section III Wrestling after a 3-1 victory in the finals at the Cazenovia Invitational. His opponent was the seventh-place finisher at the 2024 New York State Public High School Athletic Association State Finals.

“[Gryphon] has placed first or second in almost every tournament his team entered,” said CHS Head Varsity Wrestling Coach Tod Avery. “He finished fourth this year in the Section III Wrestling Championship. He has already racked up 60 varsity wins in two years. He is very dedicated to the sport and wrestles year-round. He has great character for such a young athlete and is a true sportsman, whether he wins or loses. He represents his school and town with pride on and off the mat.”

Once the high school season ends, Foster continues to wrestle in the off-season at Titletown Fight Club in Chittenango with his coach, Todd Cutrie.

This off-season, he decided to try out some different wrestling styles that, according to Angel, have opened many doors for him.

“He has started competing in freestyle wrestling as well as Greco-Roman wrestling,” she said. “In high school, students wrestle folkstyle. The two new styles of wrestling have [given] him lots of new ‘tools in his toolbox,’ meaning that all three wrestling styles can benefit each other and give wrestlers a new outlook on what they do in matches. [Gryphon’s] best friend at Cazenovia, Carter Sgouris, has also started wrestling freestyle and Greco-Roman. And he has a few friends from Chittenango who also wrestle freestyle and Greco-Roman.”

Before heading to the 2025 Spartan Nationals, Foster competed at the Jeff Blatnick NYS USA Wrestling Championships in Binghamton. He won the 14 and under (14U) championship in both freestyle and Greco-Roman for his 115-pound weight class.

After that, Foster received an email invitation to join the top 14U wrestlers in the state on the NY Boys 14U National Duals Team.

“Being asked to represent Team NY is a huge honor for him,” said Angel.

Last week, Foster represented his state at the 2025 14U National Duals in Pennsylvania at 115 pounds in freestyle and Greco-Roman.

On June 11, CHS Assistant Varsity Wrestling Coach Chris Sgouris reported that Nationals had started that day, and Foster had won his first match by way of pin in 20 seconds.

“He will wrestle 16 matches between today and Saturday,” Sgouris said. “Gryphon is an exceptional young man who continues to set himself apart on and off the mat. He leads by example, demonstrating unwavering dedication, a strong work ethic, and constant drive to improve. His maturity, leadership, and commitment at his age set the standard for those around him. His relentless effort and focus have earned him a well-deserved spot at Nationals — a testament to the type of athlete and person he is. We couldn’t be prouder of what he has accomplished and even more excited to see what his future holds.”