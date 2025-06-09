School district prepares revised budget proposal for June 17 re-vote

CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia Central School District (CCSD) has prepared a revised 2025-26 budget proposal to be put before eligible voters on Tuesday, June 17.

The $39,617,418 spending proposal calls for a tax levy increase at the district’s calculated tax levy limit of 3.14 percent and the use of $1,641,005 from the district’s fund balance (i.e., savings account).

Voters rejected CCSD’s original $40,446,980 expenditure budget proposal on May 20. The plan included a 6.77 percent tax levy increase and $1,641,005 of appropriated fund balance.

Because the proposed tax levy increase exceeded CCSD’s calculated tax levy limit, the budget required approval by a supermajority of voters — 60 percent or more — to pass; however, only 52 percent voted in favor of the original proposal.

The revised budget proposal will require only a simple majority vote — 50 percent plus one — for authorization.

On the budget re-vote date, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the middle school auxiliary gym.

When its original budget proposal failed, the district faced a $829,562 gap between expenditures and revenue for the 2025-26 school year. To address this budget shortfall, CCSD has put substantial cuts and changes in place for the 2025-26 school year.

Some of the reductions in staff, programs, and services are outlined in a message on the district website titled “Significant cuts after initial budget proposal fails.”

In the message, Superintendent Chris DiFulvio remarked that CCSD has been operating with a constrained budget for many years, and it has aimed to make necessary reductions responsibly, seeking to preserve as much as possible of the programs and services that define the district.

“While these are challenging and regrettable changes for our students, staff, and community, they become necessary when the district lacks sufficient funds to continue all existing positions, programs, and services,” DiFulvio added on June 3. “These measures were enacted to align with the financial realities after the initial budget outcome and enable the district to proceed with the revote on June 17. The administration has connected with [staff who] are impacted, [and] the district is still working diligently on what to expect from these reductions for next school year.”

According to the district message, the cuts include reducing several full-time positions, including administrative, instructional, and support staff roles, as well as eliminating numerous stipends for department leaders, building leaders, curriculum chairs, athletics and coaches, and club advisors.

An assistant principal and a support staff person will be eliminated, and the district will shift from a centralized to a building-specific registration system. A dedicated communications person will be cut, and external BOCES communication services will be discontinued, resulting in reduced website and social media updates, the cessation of print newsletters and annual calendars, and a lack of dedicated crisis communications support.

Honors classes in social studies and English 9, English 10, and Global I will no longer be offered. Elective arts courses, such as music theory, guitar I/II, comic book illustration, digital art, and creative crafts, may not be offered or may have reduced sections, resulting in larger studio art sections. Additionally, library hours will be reduced, and high school reading labs and academic intervention services will be cut.

Extracurricular offerings and athletic programs will also be impacted. According to the district, a significant number of high school and middle school clubs will be cut, including popular options such as Caz Creates, Caz Crew, library club, Project CAFE, book club, various art and environmental clubs, and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

Several junior varsity teams — football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, field hockey, girls’ lacrosse, baseball — and numerous coaching positions will be eliminated, and some 7th- and 8th-grade teams will be consolidated. Operational changes will also affect team travel, access to facilities, and competition schedules across multiple sports.

“When faced with these unavoidable decisions, we had to prioritize, which often meant looking at programs with the newest or smallest participation numbers, particularly in clubs,” DiFulvio said in the message. “For athletics, the goal was to preserve as many athletic programs as possible, ensuring students still have pathways to participate as they progress through their school years. . . . Every reduction we’ve made was incredibly difficult, and there are no programs the district wants to cut — that is why we [originally] went out over the tax cap. The district is doing its best to preserve what we can with the new reality.”

CCSD announced its revised budget proposal in a June 2 message on its website.

The message states that the district aims to preserve programs, positions, and services and protect against additional cuts beyond those already established.

“Our overall goal was to identify concrete ways to optimize resources and generate revenue, while maintaining a well-rounded education for all our students,” DiFulvio said.

The message explains that CCSD maintains a consistent, comprehensive yearly budget review involving a thorough examination of internal efficiencies, including staffing levels, scheduling gaps, Chromebook repair costs, technology subscriptions, and fostering in-house professional development.

“Some financial assessments led to reductions in club allocations and stipends,” the message states. “To further mitigate cuts and generate revenue, the district is pursuing various external options, including selling property, facility use fees, district mergers, advertising, and seeking emergency funding.”

Leading up to the re-vote date, district residents will receive school budget postcards providing details about the revised budget.

CCSD has also invited the community to a revised budget public hearing on Tuesday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Information on the revised budget can be found on the business office webpage. Questions can be directed to the district office at 315-655-1317.

Contingency budget implications

If voters reject the revised budget proposal on June 17, the district will be required by law to adopt a contingency budget.

The tax levy would remain at the current year’s amount, with no allowable increase to accommodate rising costs. Without that tax revenue, the district would need to make additional cuts of $718,519.

By law, the following items would be removed: the $100,000 Capital Outlay Project, which in 2025-26 would involve gym floor refinishing or door hardening for security purposes; most equipment purchases; certain student supplies; bus purchases; office equipment rentals; and management confidential employees’ salary increases.

To ensure there is no tax levy increase, the district could also need to reduce other expenses, including those associated with athletics, extracurricular activities, field trips, pre-existing contractual obligations, and the public use of facilities.

CCSD BOE meetings are open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend. Meeting dates are listed on the district website and the school calendar. For more information, visit cazenoviacsd.com/board. To contact the entire board, email [email protected].

Anyone not directly affiliated with CCSD can sign up for the ParentSquare Community Group to receive newsletters and other information. Sign up at parentsquare.com/community_signups/94dc9c19-0570-4ecd-bd7a-868cb499bc46/new.