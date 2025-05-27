Voters reject school budget proposal

CAZENOVIA — On May 20, voters in the Cazenovia Central School District (CCSD) rejected a proposed $40,446,980 expenditure budget for the 2025-26 school year, which represented a 5.26 percent increase over the 2024-25 budget.

CCSD proposed a 6.77 percent tax levy increase and the use of $1,641,005 from the district’s fund balance (i.e., savings account).

Because the proposed 2025-26 tax levy increase exceeded CCSD’s calculated tax levy limit, or “tax cap,” of 3.14 percent, the budget required approval by a supermajority of voters — 60 percent or more — to pass; however, only 52 percent voted in favor of the proposal. If the proposed increase had not exceeded the tax levy limit, the budget would have required a simple majority vote — 50 percent + 1 — for authorization.

The results of the budget vote were announced in a May 20 message on the district website.

In a budget newsletter released in advance of the vote, CCSD said its proposal aimed to maintain the district’s current comprehensive educational programs and address financial considerations, while considering Cazenovia’s established record of academic excellence.

According to the newsletter, the proposed tax levy increase and fund balance use reflected rising operational costs and a minimal 1.62 percent increase in state aid.

“The limited state aid increase is a direct result of Cazenovia’s combined community district wealth being 27.2 percent higher than the state average, indicating a greater capacity for local funding,” the newsletter states.

The newsletter also highlights CCSD’s history of maintaining one of the lowest per-pupil expenditure budgets in the region, as well as competitive tax rates. The district’s tax rates are the second lowest in Madison County and the sixth lowest within its OCM BOCES region based on 2023-24 data.

What happens now?

Per New York State law, a board of education (BOE) has three options when a proposed school budget is rejected at the polls. The board can choose to put the same budget up for a vote a second time, put a revised budget up for a vote, or go directly to a contingency budget.

According to the district, the BOE plans to meet to determine the next steps. Across the state, the school budget revote date is June 17, 2025.

“We respect the community’s decision in Tuesday’s budget vote,” Superintendent Chris DiFulvio said in the May 20 district message. “While this outcome is not what we hoped for, we are committed to working diligently with the board of education to review the results, reassess, and present a revised plan that meets the needs of our students while addressing community concerns. Our priority remains ensuring the continued strength of Cazenovia’s educational programs.”

If voters reject a budget proposal a second time, the board must enact a contingency budget.

According to the district message, operating under a contingency budget would mean no tax levy increase; a mandatory reduction of $1,548,081 from the expenditures budget; no non-contingent items; retaining the current admin-to-admin and program ratio, with no increase in administrative spending as a proportion of the budget; and limiting spending to “ordinary contingent expenses,” which include teachers’ salaries, educational programs, preserving property, and ensuring the health and safety of students and staff.

The “no non-contingent items” mandate would eliminate new equipment purchases and bus acquisitions and potentially impact other items determined by the BOE, such as funding for sports, clubs, conferences, certain supplies, and free public use of school facilities.

“The board of education and district administration urge community members to stay informed as the district evaluates the path forward,” the district message states. “Further information regarding the revised budget proposal will be shared promptly.”

Last year, voters rejected CCSD’s original $38,826,826 spending proposal for the 2024-25 school year by 34 votes. They ultimately approved a revised budget proposal of $38,427,222 that was at the district’s calculated tax levy limit of 4.02 percent.

School bus and local library propositions pass

On May 20, voters approved the purchase of four replacement school buses — three 65-passenger clean diesel buses and one 24-passenger gasoline bus — at a total cost not to exceed $658,158, and they authorized the district to levy a tax of $525,486 for the Cazenovia Public Library and $197,894 for the New Woodstock Free Library.

BOE election

The community also reelected Judith Hight and Jennifer Parmalee to the BOE, which consists of seven voting members plus the superintendent of schools. Members are elected to serve a three-year, unpaid, non-partisan term.

Hight and Parmalee received more votes than the other candidate on the ballot, Danielle Synborski.

CCSD BOE meetings are open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend. Meeting dates are listed on the district website and the school calendar. For more information, visit cazenoviacsd.com/board. To contact the entire board, email [email protected].

Anyone not directly affiliated with CCSD can sign up for the ParentSquare Community Group to receive newsletters and other information. Sign up at parentsquare.com/community_signups/94dc9c19-0570-4ecd-bd7a-868cb499bc46/new.