Friday, May 23, 2025
Lions Club announces students of the month

by Eagle Newsroom
May 23, 2025
in Achievers, Cazenovia Republican, Cazenovia Republican, Nonprofits, Schools
Lions Club students of the month (Submitted)

CAZENOVIA — Throughout the school year, the Cazenovia Lions Club recognizes outstanding students in the Cazenovia Central School District through its Student of the Month (SOTM) program.

The May SOTM nominees are Natalie Dolan and Finn Worthington. The June nominee is Nathan Schierer.

On May 23, the Lions Club presented the April SOTM certificate to homeschooled student Esther Hamm, who lives in Cazenovia.

Esther Hamm (Submitted)

Recently, the club presented a $500 donation to the high school’s Friends of Rachel’s Challenge club. Rachel’s Challenge is a national non-profit foundation dedicated to making schools safer, more connected places where bullying and isolation are replaced with kindness and respect.

Friends of Rachel’s Challenge Club
Friends of Rachel’s Challenge Club
