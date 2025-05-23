Lions Club announces students of the month

CAZENOVIA — Throughout the school year, the Cazenovia Lions Club recognizes outstanding students in the Cazenovia Central School District through its Student of the Month (SOTM) program.

The May SOTM nominees are Natalie Dolan and Finn Worthington. The June nominee is Nathan Schierer.

On May 23, the Lions Club presented the April SOTM certificate to homeschooled student Esther Hamm, who lives in Cazenovia.

Recently, the club presented a $500 donation to the high school’s Friends of Rachel’s Challenge club. Rachel’s Challenge is a national non-profit foundation dedicated to making schools safer, more connected places where bullying and isolation are replaced with kindness and respect.