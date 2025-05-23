JEHS National Honor Society induction ceremony celebrates new members

Recently, the Jordan-Elbridge High School community gathered to celebrate a significant milestone for some of its most accomplished students—the annual National Honor Society (NHS) Induction Ceremony.

Hosted in the high school auditorium, the evening was a heartfelt tribute to academic achievement, service, leadership, and character.

The event began with warm welcomes from Emily Rumpf, Principal Mark Schermerhorn, and Superintendent James Froio.

Each expressed pride in the students’ accomplishments and applauded their dedication to upholding the values of the NHS. As the night unfolded, it was clear that the inductees were joining a long-standing tradition of excellence within the Jordan-Elbridge school community.

Following the welcoming remarks, special guest Fernando Guzman, a member of the Class of 2023, took the stage.

Guzman, an alumnus and former NHS member, shared a message of encouragement and congratulated the students on their perseverance and commitment to high standards. He reminded the inductees that their hard work had not only shaped their academic success but also set an example for their peers.

The ceremony then moved to the symbolic Candle Lighting Ceremony, where current NHS members introduced the four pillars of the NHS, each represented by a colored candle. Madison Clochessy, speaking on scholarship, lit the green candle.

Amy Lin illuminated the red candle while discussing the importance of service. Brooke Chiaramonte spoke on leadership as she lit the blue candle, and Baylee Cochran concluded the ceremony by lighting the white candle, symbolizing character. Each candle emphasized the principles that each NHS member strives to embody, underscoring the values at the heart of the society.

With the atmosphere set, the induction continued with the presentation of certificates to this year’s newest NHS members: Abigayle Bates, Keira Bennett, Claire Brown, Alyssa Curfman, Annabella D’Arrigo, Ryan Gibbs, Logan Guerrette, Emma Hickey, Gabriel Jones, Sally Lin, Nicholas Loperfido, Sarah Love, Makaylee MacDonald, Solomia Makarchuk, Felipa Mejia-Mateo, Madilynn Moch, Lauren Richardson, Zoey Roberts, and Lewis Vincent. One by one, these students received their certificates and took their places as the latest additions to the prestigious organization.

To close the evening, the inductees lifted their right hands and recited the NHS pledge, formally accepting the responsibility of embodying the values they had heard celebrated. This pledge marked their official entry into the NHS, where they join a respected group of current members, including Alexander Kunz, Amy Lin, Ayden Campion, Baylee Cochran, Brooke Chiaramonte, Kennedy Sims, Madison Clochessy, Megan Sackel, Roanan Ross, Alaina Anderson, Nolan Brunelle, Mars Bourque, Emily Chiaramonte, Mick Chmielewski, Daniel Conrad, Nevaeh Foster, Cameron Fraher, William Haumann, Isabella Jay, Alex Jay, John Peters, Sophia Rinaldo, Isabella Sauro, Noah Spilberg, and Bridget Whiting.