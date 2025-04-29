LEGONOVIA Returns on May 18

CAZENOVIA — On Sunday, May 18, 100,000 LEGO blocks will be delivered to the Burton Street Elementary School Gym for the return of LEGONOVIA.

The event, held from 1 to 3:30 p.m., is sponsored by Cazenovia Heritage, a community organization seeking to conserve the area’s cultural resources, including the historic architecture, neighborhoods, sites, and objects that contribute to Cazenovia’s unique sense of place and character.

Children will be invited to select and re-create one of 60 historic Cazenovia buildings using LEGO blocks. The options will include buildings in the downtown business district and well-known and lesser-known homes.

Once created, the buildings will be placed on a 20 ft. x 35 ft. map, providing a large aerial view of the town and village. At the end of the session, all participants will receive a LEGONOVIA map to take home.

“In addition to participating families, everyone in Cazenovia can get into the spirit of LEGONOVIA,” Cazenovia Heritage board member and LEGONOVIA coordinator Mark Smith said in a press release announcing the event. “Businesses are encouraged to decorate shop windows with LEGO® blocks or [contribute] a business sponsorship. Those who no longer have children at home can buy tickets for other children and a parent. And there are weekly teaser ads in the ‘Republican’ in the four weeks leading up to the event — we challenge children to see if they can find them.”

The Cazenovia Town Board recently passed a resolution stating that Cazenovia will ceremoniously be known as LEGONOVIA on May 18 in recognition of National Historic Preservation Month.

Cazenovia Heritage presented LEGONOVIA for the first time in 2024, drawing over 50 kids of all ages.

“The impetus to do the event was probably three-fold,” said Anne Ferguson, president of Cazenovia Heritage. “First, it provides children a hands-on way to understand and gain an identity of their town. Our built environment gives them a sense of place that will stay with them for the rest of their lives. Second, most of Cazenovia Heritage’s programs are targeted at adults, and we wanted a way to both reach and teach the next generation about historic architecture. And last, it’s a great way for parents and kids to just have fun figuring out how to build a building. When the kids proudly place the buildings on the map, and you see their smiles, it makes for a great afternoon.”

Cazenovia Heritage is again working with Building Blocks Workshops, Inc. to run this year’s event. The company has conducted similar programs over the last 15 years for other communities, large and small, across the country.

Fifty tables will be set up with two to four participants at each table. Each team must include at least one adult and one child; the recommended minimum age is eight.

Tickets are $10 each, must be purchased in advance, and will sell out at a maximum of 200 tickets. Business sponsorships are available at $100 and $250. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online at cazheritage.org or by mailing a check to Cazenovia Heritage at P.O. Box 103, Cazenovia, NY.

Doors will open at 12:45 p.m. Given space limitations, attendees are limited to sponsors and to participating children and adults and their spouses/partners.

“Last year’s LEGONOVIA was great fun for everyone, [and it] provided an opportunity to recognize the importance of protecting Cazenovia’s historic architecture,” Ferguson said in the press release. “. . . We hope this event will inspire residents of all ages to become stewards of our historic buildings and community.”

For more information on LEGO®NOVIA and other upcoming Cazenovia Heritage events, visit cazheritage.org.

LEGO is a trademark of the LEGO® Group of Companies.

Kevin Mann of Camp Design Marketing created the LEGONOVIA block design.