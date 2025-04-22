‘Jumper’ named Bresnahan Book Award Winner

LIVERPOOL CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – “Jumper: A Day in the Life of a Backyard Jumping Spider,” by Jessica Lanan, recently was named the sixth ever Bresnahan Book Award winner.

Students at all eight Liverpool Central School District elementary schools recently had the opportunity to read the nominated books and select the winner.

The nominated books were selected because they also were nominated for the 2025 Charlotte Award, which was one of former Liverpool CSD Library Media Specialist Lori Bresnahan’s favorites. Every other year, the New York State Reading Association presents the Charlotte Award, which recognizes books that represent diversity, demonstrate different genres and formats, and appeal to children as much as they appeal to their teachers.

The Bresnahan Book Award was established to honor Bresnahan, who passed away in March 2013. The award is presented during a special ceremony, hosted by Liverpool CSD’s library media specialists and the Liverpool Public Library, featuring LCSD celebrities reading the nominated books.

One of Bresnahan’s great passions was sharing books with children, and the district’s library media specialists decided that there was no better way to keep her love of literature alive than by creating a book award in her honor.

The ceremony also included raffle baskets to help fund the Lori Bresnahan Memorial Scholarship, established through Liverpool Dollars for Scholars. Those interested can donate to the scholarship fund online by visiting the Liverpool Dollars for Scholars Web site at liverpooldfs.org, or by sending a check to Liverpool Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 32, Liverpool, NY 13088. Please make sure you state that your donation is earmarked for the Bresnahan scholarship.

Liverpool Elementary fifth grader Eloise Devendorf, second from left, and Morgan Road Elementary fourth grader Amelia Mackie unveil the winner of the sixth Bresnahan Book Award as Chestnut Hill Elementary and Liverpool Elementary Library Media Specialist Darcy Barber looks on.