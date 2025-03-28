West Genny students earn art awards

Thirty-five West Genesee High School and Camillus Middle School students received a total of 57 awards in the 2025 Scholastic Art Awards competition. Artwork is evaluated on originality, technical skill, and personal vision.
The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards were launched in 1923 to encourage and recognize student achievement in the creative arts. The Scholastic Awards attract over 350,000 entries in 28 categories of writing and the visual arts.
The West Genesee artists are students, in grades 8-12, of John Capria, Michael LaFay, Gigina Long, Kyle Mort, Lindsay Spaziani, and Rachael Sturgess.
All pieces that earned awards will be hung in the exhibition at Onondaga Community College (OCC) from Jan. 14-Feb. 28.
Gold Key
Anna Bojarski-8th Grade-Drawing & Illustration-Caught Red-Handed
Emma Van Riper-8th Grade-Printmaking-Flowers
Viktoriia Prystupa-9th Grade-Drawing & Illustration-Веселого Різдва!
Luke Lockwood-10th Grade-Digital Art-Steelhead
Victoria Petrovets-10th Grade-Photography-The Other Side
Lillian Lesperance-11th Grade-Sculpture-Marie Antoinette
Daniel Schiffer-11th Grade-Design-Game Day
Gwenyth DeMass (3)-12th Grade-Digital Art-Alligator; Swingin’ With My Boo; Growth Spurt
Zaida Talev (2)-12th Grade-Photography-Focus; High Flying
Silver Key
Sadie Peek-8th Grade-Printmaking-The Silly Beetle
Alivia Cole-9th Grade-Ceramics & Glass-Hidden Flaws
Charlene Delaney-9th Grade-Printmaking-MMM (Marilyn Monroe Masterpiece)
Emily Page-10th Grade-Ceramics & Glass-Nature’s Serenity
Braylon Kelley-10th Grade-Photography-I Wonder…
Taylor MacCaull (2)-11th Grade-Photography-Clean Cut; Mixed Media-At least a C+
Paxton Ollis-11th Grade-Ceramics & Glass-Mushbrew
Daniel Schiffer-11th Grade-Digital Art-Shoes
Amelia Vezey-11th Grade-Photography-Refraction
Malcolm Best-12th Grade-Comic Art-Requiem Part1
Ella Boyer-12th Grade-Portfolio (Art)-Just A Girl
Brooke Buza (2)-12th Grade-Ceramics & Glass-Chain Jar; Honeycomb Teapot
Vinny Danylyshyn-12th Grade-Photography-Elemental Reflection
Gwenyth DeMass (4)-12th Grade-Digital Art-Quack; We Make a Cherry-Good Pair; Family; Reticent Pt. 3
Honorable Mention
Emma Catalano-8th Grade-Printmaking-Zentangle
Amelia Knoeller-8th Grade-Design-Playing Card
Leanne Mere-9th Grade-Mixed Media-Intrusive Thoughts They Paralyze
Onyx Salvatore-9th Grade-Ceramics & Glass-The Last Of US
Tyler Hoy-10th Grade-Photography-EggFastic
Isabella Apps-11th Grade-Photography-Bubbles
Skyler Clabaugh-11th Grade-Printmaking-The View of Music
Lena Kent-11th Grade-Photography-40-6
Taylor MacCaull (3)-11th Grade-Mixed Media-It Always Ends Up Drivel; Painting-Swan; The Big Fish Eat the Little Ones
Keira McHugh (2)-11th Grade-Digital Art-Blooming Love; Comic Art-Broken Doll
Amelia Vezey-11th Grade-Photography-Task
Malcolm Best-12th Grade-Drawing & Illustration-Dragonwretch Burial Palace
Niko Bianco-12th Grade-Photography-Bacchus
Ella Boyer (2)-12th Grade-Sculpture-Like the Other Girls Diorama; Mixed Media-Prom!
Zooey Bush-12th Grade-Mixed Media-Play with Your Crayons
Rileigh Cook-12th Grade-Ceramics & Glass-Chad
Vinny Danylyshyn-12th Grade-Photography-Citrusy Snack
Gwenyth DeMass (2)-12th Grade-Ceramics & Glass-Mountains; Digital Art-Evolution
Kote McGlaughlin-12th Grade-Digital Art-At The Apex
Ryan Nguyen-12th Grade-Photography-I am Speed
Zaida Talev-12th Grade-Photography-Red Swan