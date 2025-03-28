West Genny students earn art awards

Thirty-five West Genesee High School and Camillus Middle School students received a total of 57 awards in the 2025 Scholastic Art Awards competition. Artwork is evaluated on originality, technical skill, and personal vision.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards were launched in 1923 to encourage and recognize student achievement in the creative arts. The Scholastic Awards attract over 350,000 entries in 28 categories of writing and the visual arts.

The West Genesee artists are students, in grades 8-12, of John Capria, Michael LaFay, Gigina Long, Kyle Mort, Lindsay Spaziani, and Rachael Sturgess.

All pieces that earned awards will be hung in the exhibition at Onondaga Community College (OCC) from Jan. 14-Feb. 28.

Gold Key

Anna Bojarski-8th Grade-Drawing & Illustration-Caught Red-Handed

Emma Van Riper-8th Grade-Printmaking-Flowers

Viktoriia Prystupa-9th Grade-Drawing & Illustration-Веселого Різдва!

Luke Lockwood-10th Grade-Digital Art-Steelhead

Victoria Petrovets-10th Grade-Photography-The Other Side

Lillian Lesperance-11th Grade-Sculpture-Marie Antoinette

Daniel Schiffer-11th Grade-Design-Game Day

Gwenyth DeMass (3)-12th Grade-Digital Art-Alligator; Swingin’ With My Boo; Growth Spurt

Zaida Talev (2)-12th Grade-Photography-Focus; High Flying

Silver Key

Sadie Peek-8th Grade-Printmaking-The Silly Beetle

Alivia Cole-9th Grade-Ceramics & Glass-Hidden Flaws

Charlene Delaney-9th Grade-Printmaking-MMM (Marilyn Monroe Masterpiece)

Emily Page-10th Grade-Ceramics & Glass-Nature’s Serenity

Braylon Kelley-10th Grade-Photography-I Wonder…

Taylor MacCaull (2)-11th Grade-Photography-Clean Cut; Mixed Media-At least a C+

Paxton Ollis-11th Grade-Ceramics & Glass-Mushbrew

Daniel Schiffer-11th Grade-Digital Art-Shoes

Amelia Vezey-11th Grade-Photography-Refraction

Malcolm Best-12th Grade-Comic Art-Requiem Part1

Ella Boyer-12th Grade-Portfolio (Art)-Just A Girl

Brooke Buza (2)-12th Grade-Ceramics & Glass-Chain Jar; Honeycomb Teapot

Vinny Danylyshyn-12th Grade-Photography-Elemental Reflection

Gwenyth DeMass (4)-12th Grade-Digital Art-Quack; We Make a Cherry-Good Pair; Family; Reticent Pt. 3

Honorable Mention

Emma Catalano-8th Grade-Printmaking-Zentangle

Amelia Knoeller-8th Grade-Design-Playing Card

Leanne Mere-9th Grade-Mixed Media-Intrusive Thoughts They Paralyze

Onyx Salvatore-9th Grade-Ceramics & Glass-The Last Of US

Tyler Hoy-10th Grade-Photography-EggFastic

Isabella Apps-11th Grade-Photography-Bubbles

Skyler Clabaugh-11th Grade-Printmaking-The View of Music

Lena Kent-11th Grade-Photography-40-6

Taylor MacCaull (3)-11th Grade-Mixed Media-It Always Ends Up Drivel; Painting-Swan; The Big Fish Eat the Little Ones

Keira McHugh (2)-11th Grade-Digital Art-Blooming Love; Comic Art-Broken Doll

Amelia Vezey-11th Grade-Photography-Task

Malcolm Best-12th Grade-Drawing & Illustration-Dragonwretch Burial Palace

Niko Bianco-12th Grade-Photography-Bacchus

Ella Boyer (2)-12th Grade-Sculpture-Like the Other Girls Diorama; Mixed Media-Prom!

Zooey Bush-12th Grade-Mixed Media-Play with Your Crayons

Rileigh Cook-12th Grade-Ceramics & Glass-Chad

Vinny Danylyshyn-12th Grade-Photography-Citrusy Snack

Gwenyth DeMass (2)-12th Grade-Ceramics & Glass-Mountains; Digital Art-Evolution

Kote McGlaughlin-12th Grade-Digital Art-At The Apex

Ryan Nguyen-12th Grade-Photography-I am Speed

Zaida Talev-12th Grade-Photography-Red Swan