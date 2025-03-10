CAZENOVIA — From Feb. 3 through March 7, the Cazenovia Central School District (CCSD) ran a “Change for Hope” fundraiser to support families with children battling pediatric cancer.

The funds raised will go to Griffin’s Guardians, a Cicero-based non-profit that works to spread awareness of pediatric cancer, assist in funding research for pediatric cancer, bring hope to Central New York families with children battling cancer, and provide those families with financial assistance to lessen their burden.

According to the organization’s website, 28 schools participated in the Griffin’s Guardians 2024 Change for Hope Campaign, raising over $28,000.

This year, CCSD was one of 54 schools to participate in the campaign.

The district’s student-led initiative encouraged classrooms to collect loose change, with the parent/teacher association (PTA) offering prizes to the top fundraising classes.

Colleen Fox, whose son Carrick — a second grader at Burton Street Elementary School — was diagnosed with Lymphoma last May, was instrumental in bringing the Change for Hope fundraiser to CCSD.

According to Fox, Carrick was treated at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, which works closely with Griffin’s Guardians.

“The [founder of Griffin’s Guardians], Erin Engle, lost her son at seven years old to pediatric cancer,” Fox said. “She has since dedicated herself to helping CNY families battling cancer. Once we were connected with Erin and Christine, [the event coordinator] at Griffin’s, they helped us with medical bills [and] surprised Carrick’s siblings with events and gifts to lift their spirits. Erin always seemed to know just when to check in with me to make sure I was doing okay. She and the charity are true angels.”

When she saw that Griffin’s Guardians was looking for schools to participate in Change for Hope, Fox reached out to the CCSD schools; all the principals and Superintendent Christopher DiFulvio were supportive of the idea.

Third-grade teacher Leah Jubelt managed the collection for Burton Street Elementary School, French and Spanish teacher Renée Foisy Kleiner handled and promoted the event at the middle school, and social studies teacher Paul Harney took the lead at the high school.

“[Leah] took care of our children at home when we were at the hospital,” said Fox. “. . . [Renée] kept me going when I was tired and lost steam. She’s amazing.”

Foisy Kleiner has had three of Fox’s four children in class; the only one she hasn’t taught is Carrick.

“I am privileged to teach French and Spanish at all three grade levels in our middle school, [which] allows me to get to know the students and families well,” Foisy Kleiner said. “The Fox family has always done so much for our school; Colleen served as the Middle School PTA President, and their oldest daughter was in my French class during a pivotal year for me; my own child required serious surgery that year, in the middle of the pandemic. When [Amy Getman-Herringshaw], our principal, asked if I would serve as faculty liaison for Griffin’s Guardians’ fundraising effort, I had to say yes.”

On March 3, Fox reported that the top fundraising class in the middle school would receive an ice cream party. At Burton Street, the reward would be a free popcorn day for the whole school, and at the high school, the reward had yet to be determined.

“The best thing about this is the kids did the fundraiser and started collecting without knowledge of any prizes,” Fox said. “The prizes were added later as a thank you from me. That really shows their true understanding of charity and generosity.”

CCSD’s 2025 “Change for Hope” initiative raised $3,877.21 in loose change for Griffin’s Guardians.

To learn more about Griffin’s Guardians, visit griffinsguardians.org.