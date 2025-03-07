This fall an opportunity became available to high school musicians for the new Syracuse Youth Wind Ensemble.

Conceived and started by Westhill Band Director Erin Althen and Greg Borsz, this ensemble aims to provide “an inspiring musical home to the most exceptional high school woodwind, brass, and percussion student-musicians from across Central New York” (from syracuseyouthwindsymphony.org).

Interested students auditioned last October and began weekly rehearsals in November.

There were eleven WGHS musicians selected to play in this special ensemble. They are: Samantha Bullock – clarinet, Riley Bullock – trombone, Sarai Card – clarinet, Harrison Card – trumpet, Jack Ciesielski – tuba, Reis Cleland – timpani, Audrey Diddle – percussion, Jack Dotzler – tuba, Georgia Dziedzic – horn, Benjamin Korzeniewski – saxophone, Layla MacArthur – horn, Evan Perkins – tuba and Ryan Popp – horn.

The musicians performed March 9 at the New York State Band Director’s Association (NYSBDA) Symposium.