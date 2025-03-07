Jordan-Elbridge High School proudly celebrates the exceptional achievements of its talented student artists at the prestigious New York State Scholastic Art Awards. A total of 14 students from JEHS garnered an impressive 21 awards, demonstrating the depth of artistic talent and dedication present within the school.

Honorable mentions:

Emma Rose – Portfolio

Alyssa Curfman – Gold Key

Mars Bourque

Katelyn Brown

Alyssa Curfman – 3 Honorable Mentions

Amy Lin

Madison Curtis

Tehya Holbrook

Silver Keys:

Alyssa Curfman – 2 Silver Keys

Ella Bender – Gold Key

Madison Curtis

Amy Lin

Caitlyn Ryan

Harper Taylor

Damyen Wells

Gold Keys:

Ella Bender

Alyssa Curfman

Amelya Drake

Jackie Peters

Lilyana Stevenson

The NYS Scholastic Art Awards is a highly competitive platform that recognizes artistic excellence among young artists. Receiving Honorable Mentions, Silver Keys, and Gold Keys are significant accomplishments, highlighting the creativity and hard work of the students.

Emma Rose’s recognition for her portfolio underscores her diverse talents and artistic vision. Alyssa Curfman’s remarkable haul of multiple awards, including three Honorable Mentions, two Silver Keys, and a Gold Key, showcases her versatility and outstanding artistry.

The Gold Key recipients, Ella Bender, Amelya Drake, Jackie Peters, Lilyana Stevenson, and Alyssa Curfman, now have their work forwarded for national adjudication, a testament to their exceptional talent.

Jordan-Elbridge High School is incredibly proud of all the students who participated and excelled in the competition. Their achievements not only reflect individual dedication but also the strong support and guidance from their art educators.

“Our students’ success in the NYS Scholastic Art Awards is an exemplification to their hard work, creativity, and passion for the arts,” said art teacher Theresa Bondgren. “I am incredibly proud of their accomplishments and can’t wait to see their continued growth as artists.”