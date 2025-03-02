NORTH SYRACUSE SCHOOL DISTRICT – “Annie” comes to Gillette Road Middle School Auditorium March 14-16. Over a hundred students and adults have come together to put on this classical musical.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on March 14-15 and 2 p.m. on March 16. The school is located at 6150 South Bay Road in Cicero.

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, “Annie” has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including “Tomorrow,:” “Maybe,” “Hard Knock Life” and “NYC.”

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations… and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt!

Students involved in the production include:

Cast

Ari Ali; Servant/NYC /Secret Service

Lucas Amidon; Servant/NYC

Bianca Aquino; Servant/NYC

Abby Baker; July

Adriana Barnell; Servant/NYC

Riley Bishop-Utano; Servant/NYC

Scott Bissell; Oliver Warbucks

Harmony Bleser; Tessie

Lucy Boyles; Servant/NYC

Lillian Bradstreet; Servant/NYC

Lila Butterfield; Servant/NYC

Sydney Colberg; Annie

Flora Cook; Orphan

Aubrie Davis; Servant/NYC

Gabriella DeFonde; Servant/NYC

Mila Dems; Servant/NYC

Ella Dwyer; Servant/NYC

Lucia Femenella; Grace

Gabriella Fikes; Servant/NYC

Gabriella Fiori; Featured Dancer

Amelia Frisina; Featured Dancer

Jaxson Gates; Servant/NYC

Giana Gaulrapp; Servant/NYC

Mila Green; Featured Dancer

Luca Green; Officer Ward/Secret Service

Madison Gushlaw; Servant/NYC

Alyssa Hickey; Apple Seller

Savannah Hickey; Servant/NYC

Jackson Joss; Drake

Isabella Karugu; Servant/NYC

Sutton Keefe; Servant/NYC

Charlotte Kempney; Servant/NYC

Evelyn Ketchum; Servant/NYC

Autumn Lanning; Servant/NYC

Michaela Lyon; Servant/NYC

Evelyn Lyons; Annette

Audrey Maddison; Servant/NYC

Charlotte Maddison; Molly

Myla McCanney; Servant/NYC

Zoey McKay; Servant/NYC

Morgan McKinstry; Featured Dancer

Madison McShane; Servant/NYC

Ava Mero; Servant/NYC

Natalie Messer; Servant/NYC /Chauffeur

Kaleigh Montez; Servant/NYC

Aoife Mountain-Lowe; Mrs. Greer

Hadley Palmiter; Orphan

Marc Parody; Rooster

Maliah Pastor; Servant/NYC

Maddy Patrick; Lily St. Regis

Arianna Perez Montoya; Servant/Star-To-Be

Chloe Peterman; Duffy

Emma Pugh; Servant/NYC

Zachary Reichard; Bundles McCluskey/Bert Healy/Secret Service

Lorren Reid; Servant/NYC

Lillie Revette; Servant/NYC /Dog Catcher/Secret Service

Abigail Rice; Cecille

Suzanne Saleh; Servant/NYC

Pedro Santana; Secret Service/Servant

Kensington Schmitt; Servant/NYC

Thomas Shaw; Servant/NYC

Mia Smith; Servant/NYC /Announcer

Naliyah Spencer; Servant/NYC

Anthony Stillitano; Servant/NYC

Brooke Stone; Featured Dancer

Ellaina Stranak; Servant/NYC

Ashley Sturgeon; Featured Dancer

Lucia Surace; Servant/NYC

Jordan Tillman; Servant/NYC

Emily Tulowiecki; Featured Dancer

Ally VanBeveren; Featured Dancer

Anna VanWinkle; Servant/NYC

Nyles Ward; Servant/NYC

Brynn Weckesser; Pepper/Hannigan understudy

Hannah Werts; Servant/NYC

Whitney Werts; Servant/NYC

Micayla Whitmore; Miss. Hannigan

Madelyn Zawadzki; Mrs Pugh

Stage Crew – Connor Burns, Michael Doty, Delaney Hicks, Logan Hilbert, Brianna Keenan, Emma Koskowski, Ellie Krause, Zoey Revere, Elizabeth Rice, Jacob Shippers, Charlotte Simonds, Lainee Soulier, Jacob VanArnam, John Venner and Gulianna Zajac.