NORTH SYRACUSE SCHOOL DISTRICT – “Annie” comes to Gillette Road Middle School Auditorium March 14-16. Over a hundred students and adults have come together to put on this classical musical.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. on March 14-15 and 2 p.m. on March 16. The school is located at 6150 South Bay Road in Cicero.
Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, “Annie” has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including “Tomorrow,:” “Maybe,” “Hard Knock Life” and “NYC.”
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations… and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt!
