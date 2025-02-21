Jordan-Elbridge students showcased their artistic and literary talents in this year’s Three Lakes Sampler, an annual publication recognizing student creativity across the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region.

JE students earned an impressive 36 selections in visual art and one in writing, solidifying their presence in the celebrated collection.

The Three Lakes Sampler, organized by the Talented and Gifted Advisory Committee of Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, highlights exceptional student work from component school districts.

This year’s selected JE students will have their work featured in an exhibition at the Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center in Auburn, running from until March 15.

“There will be an exhibition celebrating all art and writing at the Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center,” said JE art teacher and Three Lakes Sampler Coordinator Erin Sadowski. “Please join us in congratulating our featured writers and artists!”

The recognition is a testament to the dedication and creativity of JE students, as well as the support of their teachers who foster an environment where artistic expression thrives. The upcoming exhibition will allow the community to appreciate the remarkable talent of young artists and writers from the district.