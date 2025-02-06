JAMESVILLE-DEWITT SCHOOL DISTRICT — The opening night for Jamesville-DeWitt High School’s performance of “Mary Poppins” is still on for this evening of Thursday, Feb. 6 despite the district’s snow day.

The high school is staging the musical in its Osborn Auditorium through Saturday, Feb. 8.

Containing such recognizable songs as “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Mary Poppins” was chosen by the school district as this year’s musical partly because it’s something friendly for the entire family as opposed to one geared more toward teens and adults like last year’s choice “9 to 5” or “The Prom” the previous year, producer for the upcoming show Jordan Berger said.

“No matter if you’re a little kid or a grandparent, you end up being really connected to this story and the characters,” Berger said. “We’re trying to get back to a classic, timeless musical, and this has all the pieces to be relatable to everyone at all ages.”

Based on the series of children’s books by P.L. Travers and the multiple film adaptations over the years, the stage production’s lyrics and music mirror those of the initial 1964 Disney movie version starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, but it takes on a slightly darker tone at certain points according to Berger, plus there are some added songs that people might not know quite as well and a few more characters to get to know.

The storyline follows the troubled Banks family and the arrival of enchanting nanny Mary Poppins at their doorstep, who uses her magic and common sense to set things right within the family’s household, taking young children Jane and Michael on memorable adventures along the way.

For its production, J-D has brought in a company out of Louisville, Kentucky, to rig up a system making theatrical flying effects possible, such as when Mary, who will be played by Anna Hasegawa, enters and exits with her signature umbrella.

There will also be technical pieces in place to allow Rozir Kirkland, who’s playing Bert the chimney sweep, to dance freely on the rooftops.

The auditions for J-D’s staging of “Mary Poppins” began in mid-October, with rehearsals starting in early November for the cast and the accompanying pit orchestra.

Over the district’s winter break, the students were practicing their lines, the musical cues and their dancing steps prior to the crew members coming in midway through January to work with them.

“It’s a wonderful group of students, and everyone builds so many great, strong relationships throughout the process across cast, crew and pit,” Berger said. “It’s all about bringing everyone to the table and making it happen and making it successful.”

J-D’s performances will run Thursday, Feb. 6 and Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. both nights, as well as Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Saturday matinee performance will be “shush-free” and accommodating for anyone with sensory-processing difficulties and sensitivities.

The runtime of the musical will be approximately two and a half hours with one 15-minute intermission. The doors to the high school at 6845 Edinger Drive in DeWitt will open an hour before the show, and the doors to the auditorium will open 30 minutes before each performance.

The auditorium foyer will include snacks, drinks, bake sale items, and flowers available with cash only, as well as tickets to purchase with either cash or credit card, but food and drinks are not allowed inside the actual auditorium.

General admission tickets are $18 and are available online on the show’s TicketLeap page with an added $1.90 service charge or in person half an hour before curtain at each performance. Ticket refund requests for anyone unable to attend due to today’s weather can contact J-D Music through that same page.

All other school activities including sports contests were cancelled today.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but we’ve decided to let the opening performance continue after considering things like ticket sales, costume rentals, and that roads are expected to be cleared by tonight,” J-D Superintendent Peter Smith said. “We hope those who are able to still attend enjoy the show. Our students and staff have put in a lot of hard work and are ready to wow the crowds this weekend.”

There are 105 students in grades 9-12 involved in the production, including 40 cast members, 35 instrumental pit members and 30 technical crew members.