CAZENOVIA — Last fall, Cazenovia resident and former Cazenovia High School coach Jack Romagnoli was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame (NWHOF).

His achievement was celebrated on Sept. 24, 2023, during the Upstate New York Chapter of the NWHOF Induction Ceremony in East Syracuse.

Romagnoli was also named a recipient of the Outstanding American Award, which recognizes former wrestlers who are highly successful and use the disciplines learned in wrestling in their profession.

The New York State Senate recognized Romagnoli’s significant achievements in and contributions to wrestling with a State of New York Legislative Resolution.

“I was totally blindsided by the phone call,” Romagnoli said about the news of the recognition. “Wrestling has always been a part of my life and as such, [I] never [expected] to be recognized for something that is so intrinsic to the pathways my life has taken.”

NYS Senator Joseph Griffo sent the Senate resolution to Romagnoli with a letter of congratulations dated Jan. 12, 2024.

“Please accept my best wishes for continued success in all of your future endeavors,” Griffo wrote. “Thank you for your service to area youths and your community, and congratulations on your athletic accomplishments.”

Romagnoli was motivated to start wrestling after an eighth-grade incident with the class bully in the school hallway. The altercation landed both students in the principal’s office. According to the resolution, the principal suggested that Romagnoli join the wrestling team in lieu of receiving detention for his involvement.

Romagnoli made junior varsity and then wrestled on the varsity team at Canastota High School from 1968-1972.

“When Jack Romagnoli joined wrestling, Section Ill dominated the sport with 80 schools participating,” the senate resolution states. “This talented young man won the league’s title and placed in the section’s tournaments twice.”

Romagnoli continued wrestling in college at St. Lawrence University, where he was a four-year starter for the Saints.

“Each wrestler’s journey is unique and the moments that stand out as highlights are often deeply personal and meaningful to them,” Romagnoli said. “My most memorable experiences as a wrestler have always been overcoming a challenging opponent, leading to a sense of accomplishment and pride in one’s abilities. More importantly, the friendships I developed with teammates, opponents, and coaches over the years have been truly incredible. Winning championships were special at a certain time, but wrestling buddies are invaluable throughout one’s lifetime.”

He graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1976. He later obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Syracuse University in 1993.

Romagnoli began coaching in 1977 as an assistant varsity coach at Cazenovia High School.

In 1981, he served as the head modified coach at Canastota, and from 1982-1988, he was the high school’s varsity co-head coach, producing one NYS champion, three state place winners, and seven Section III champions. His Red Raiders teams also won two Section III team championships.

The resolution states that Romagnoli was instrumental in placing three Canastota High School wrestlers at St. Lawrence University; two were named All-Americans and one participated on the St. Lawrence University Wrestling National Championship Team in 1988.

Romagnoli contributed to the inception of Jamesville-Dewitt’s youth wrestling program and the resurrection of the varsity programs at Jamesville-Dewitt High School and Christian Brothers Academy. He also coordinated youth wrestling programs throughout Central New York.

“Overall, getting young people involved in wrestling is important to me because I believe in the transformative power of the sport and the positive impact it can have on the lives of young athletes,” Romagnoli said. “The intense physicality of wrestling challenges athletes both physically and mentally, pushing them to their limits and helping them develop resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity. Life lessons abound in the sport of wrestling, as [evidenced] by the many successful careers former wrestlers embark upon.”

Outside of wrestling, Romagnoli is a co-founder of Abscope Environmental, Inc., a national environmental remediation company, and CCI Companies, Inc., a major highway and bridge construction company. The companies collectively employ more than 200 people, including some former Central New York wrestlers.

Romagnoli has volunteered for, supported, and served on the boards of numerous organizations, including the Madison County Industrial Development Agency, the Rescue Mission, the Canastota Booster Club, the Jamesville-Dewitt Youth Athletic Association, the Friends of Section Ill Booster Club, and the Big Brothers Big Sisters Utica Chapter. He is also a member of the Section III Wrestling Hall of Fame.

His wife of 30 years, MaryBeth, is an accomplished athlete in her own right; in 2011, she qualified for and competed in the Ironman Championship in Kona, Hawaii. She currently owns and operates Windridge Estate, a wedding venue on Route 20 in Cazenovia.

The couple’s two sons, JT and Andrew, are also athletes. JT is a three-time Section III wrestling champion, and both sons received scholarships to play lacrosse for the University of Delaware.

“Throughout his life, Jack Romagnoli has graciously given countless hours of his time and energy to the residents of his community, respected for his ability to develop potential into excellence,” the Senate resolution concludes. “His legacy will endure the passage of time at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where his image and biography will be consecrated and treasured for generations to come. . . . It is the sense of this legislative body that when individuals of such outstanding athletic accomplishments are brought to our attention, they should be recognized by all the citizens of this great Empire State.”

The Upstate New York Chapter of the NWHOF is dedicated to the main goals of the NWHOF, which are recognizing excellence in wrestling in Upstate New York, preserving the rich and colorful history of wrestling in NYS, and inspiring future generations of New Yorkers to participate in one of the oldest sports in the world.

To learn more about the chapter, visit nwhof.org/state-chapters/new-york-upstate.