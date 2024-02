West Genesee High School students Colleen Barry, Ty’San Scott, Nicole Vasilev, Erica Volik, and Cameron Zajac are advancing as semi finalists in the Actuarial Science Institute’sModeling the Future Challenge.

Their “Data Dominators” team led by high school teacher Gabriela Babcock, as part of their statistics and precalculus courses, is one of only nine teams in New York State to be chosen.

Their hard work and dedication, team efforts and creativity has led to their accomplishments.