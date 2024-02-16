West Genesee Intermediate School teacher Jacqueline Mills has recently achieved National Board Certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS). Her certification area is in the category of science/early adolescence.

To earn certification from the NBPTS, successful candidates spend between 200 and 400 hours, over a year or more, in an extensive series of performance-based assessments that include teaching portfolios, students’ work samples, video recordings, and a thorough analysis of the candidate’s classroom teaching and student learning.

Teachers also complete a series of written exercises that probe the depth of their subject-matter knowledge, as well as their understanding of how to teach those subjects to their students.