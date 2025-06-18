Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Jane C. Muraco, 91

by Jennifer Wing
June 18, 2025
in Eagle Bulletin, Obituaries
Jane C. Muraco, 91

 

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing is Jane Catherine Muraco (nee Songer) on June 8, 2025, at the age of 91.

She was born in Syracuse March 19, 1934 to Valena and Henry L. Songer, graduated from North High School and attended Powelson Business School (later Bryant and Stratton.)

A native north-sider, that’s where she met the love of her life. Jane and friends were walking as John and friends drove by in a convertible wolf calling to the girls.  It happened to be at the same corner where they eventually bought DuRock’s Market, which grew into a flourishing chain of Smith’s Markets.

On her 17th birthday, John enlisted in the Air Force.  Jane sat on a hill at Schiller Park with a girlfriend and cried. But he came home and married her on Aug. 30, 1952.  They lived in several places in the city and North Syracuse, then purchased a home in DeWitt. In 1963, they moved to Fayetteville, where Jane lived for over 60 years.

Jane enjoyed golf and tennis and caring for her active family.  They vacationed in Florida, where Jane split her time between Fayetteville and Singer Island in later years.  She served her Fayetteville community for several years, delivering Meals on Wheels with her niece, Judy.

Jane was predeceased by her husband John J. (1997);  her parents, Valena Songer (1974) and Henry L Songer (1969); and her sister, Dolores Weiss (nee Songer) (1993.)

She is survived by five children: John F., Sandra, Frank, Michael, and David; nine grandchildren; niece, Judy Darracq (nee Weiss); and cousins, Richard Piorkowski, Phyllis Kammer (nee Piorkowski), Mary Ann Wheeler (nee Piorkowski, and Linda Mooney (nee Songer.)

Jane’s final resting place will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Syracuse.  Services will be private.

“People will forget what you said, and forget what you did.  But, they will never forget how you made them feel.”- Maya Angelou

For guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.

