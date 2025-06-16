The Cazenovia community is mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of Ty David Freyer, who passed away Friday, June 13, 2025 — a cherished son, brother, nephew, cousin, friend and teammate. Ty was a proud graduate of Cazenovia High School and a gifted athlete whose impact was deeply felt both on and off the field.

A member of the Class of 2020, Ty excelled in football, basketball and lacrosse. Ty always brought fierce determination, leadership and heart to the game.

After high school, Ty’s commitment to service led him to enlist in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Gunner’s Mate. Ty then pursued a degree in criminal justice/police science at Onondaga Community College. Ty approached life with dedication, integrity and a positive spirit.

Those who knew Ty will remember his bright smile, his humble and magnetic presence and the loyalty he showed to everyone in his life. Whether wearing a team jersey or military uniform, Ty embodied grit, gratitude and genuine kindness.

He is survived by his mother, Kimberly Cox; his father, David K. Freyer; his brother, Brett Freyer; his half-sister, Abigail Freyer; his half-brother, Christopher Freyer and by several other family members.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 20, 2025 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 19, 2025 at the funeral home, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Contributions may be used to continue Ty Freyer’s legacy by supporting the Onondaga Community College Men’s Lacrosse Team through gofund.me/525c9c3e. Condolences for Ty’s family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.