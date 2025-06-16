Ronald C. Korb, 88

Ronald Charles Korb, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Tavares, FL, at the age of 88.

Born on May 20, 1937, in Syracuse, Ron was the cherished son of Fridolin and Dorothy Korb.

He proudly served his country in the United States military beginning Oct. 1, 1961, dedicating seven years to service.

Ron spent over three decades making his home in Florida, where he became an active and respected member of the community. A man of deep faith, Ron was a devoted member of the Lutheran church.

His joyful spirit and zest for life shone through his active involvement in the community, including leadership roles in the Pontoon Yacht Club, Elks Lodge and Keystone Ramblers. He also served as president of his Skylark Homeowners Association and was an active member of the Longwood Historical Society, reflecting his love for community and history. Passionate about supporting children with special needs, he served as president of the Parents of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children and was a proud founding member of the Seminole Soccer Club—leaving behind a legacy of inclusion, teamwork, and compassionate leadership.

Professionally, Ron built a respected career with Goodyear and Kelly Springfield, where he was known for his strong work ethic and unwavering dedication. He also played a key role in founding the Star Tire and Rubber Company, a division of Kelly Springfield, leaving a lasting mark on the industry.

On April 25, 1958, Ron married the love of his life, Edna Manahan. Together they shared 67 wonderful years filled with love, laughter and a strong foundation of family.

Ron is survived by his devoted wife, Edna M Korb; his loving children: Cindy Lynn Korb, Kathleen (Robert) Byers, Ronald Scott Korb, Jonathan (Tina) Korb, and Patrick Korb; grandchildren: Heather (Tim) Folds, Jacqueline Petersohn, Stephanie (Benjamin) Lanier, Zachery Korb, Tyler Korb, McKaylee Korb, Savannah Korb, and Beckhem Korb; and great-grandchildren: Bryce Folds, Blake Folds, Braden Folds, Jonathon Folds, Isaac Folds, Katelynn Folds, and Henry Petersohn.

He was predeceased by his parents, Fridolin and Dorothy; his siblings; and his grandson, Brian Weaver.

A memorial service honoring Ron’s life was held on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Eustis, FL.