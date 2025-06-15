Kathleen Garvey-Raymond, 92

Kathleen “Kathy” Garvey-Raymond, 92, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Fairmount, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at home. Born on May 3, 1933, in Syracuse, she was a proud lifetime resident of the Syracuse and Camillus area.

Kathy was a graduate of Assumption Catholic Academy and dedicated over a decade of her life as a parts clerk at Centro. She was a devoted communicant of Holy Family Church, where she found solace and community. Above all, her profound love for her family was the cornerstone of her life.

Kathy was predeceased by her mother, Theresa Scherz Wirth; father, Raymond J. Wirth Sr.; brothers, William Wirth, Raymond J. (Marie) Wirth Jr., and Donald (Joanne) Wirth; twin-brother, John Wirth; sister, Mary (Joseph) Sroka; grandchildren, Sean, Leah, and Shelby Garvey; and great-great-grandson, Jayce.

Surviving are her husband of 32 years, Ronald Raymond; children, Thomas (Debbie) Garvey of East Syracuse, Theresa (Thomas) Cameron of South Carolina, Wendy Fink of New Jersey, Rick (Carrie) Raymond of Colorado, Michael (Mary) Garvey of Howlett Hill, Timothy Garvey of North Syracuse, and Maureen (Rich Peterson) Garvey and Sean (Theresa) Garvey, both of Camillus; grandchildren, Shannon, Meghan, Kimberly, Kyle, Hannah, Joshua, Sophie, Trisha, Michael, Cory, Nicole, Erin, Laura, Bradley, Ryan, Andrew, Erika, Emma, Jack, Samantha, Megan, Veronica, Margaret, Caitlin, Christopher and Patrick; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

To celebrate Kathy’s life, relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, June 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Dr., Syracuse.

Kathy will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery, Warners.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holy Family School, 130 Chapel Dr., Syracuse, NY 13219 or to Hospice of CNY and of the Finger Lakes, 990 Seven N. St., Liverpool, NY 13088.

