William C. Everly passed away peacefully in Arlington, TX, on June 8, 2025. Bill was born on May 18, 1945, in Fort Reno, OK, to the late Dr. William P. Everly and Beatrice B. (McCrystal) Everly.

The oldest of four siblings, Bill was raised in Manlius, a 1963 graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius High School and 1972 graduate of Syracuse University. Drafted into the Army in 1967, and following OCS, Bill spent three years as a commissioned officer in the 18th Engineers Battalion out of Ft. Devens, MA, as a First Lieutenant. Prior to his Army days, Bill spent time working and traveling, when asked by his daughters what he did during this time, he replied “nothing good.”

After leaving the Army, Bill started business school at Syracuse University, but getting a paycheck lured him into working for Mack Trucks. Spending over 40 years with the company, traveling the country, moving to five different states, selling trucks, winning sales awards and earning airline miles to fly his daughters to see him.

Bill was married four times and the father of two daughters Lauren Everly Zeiger Adams (Michael) of Emory, TX, and Bridget Everly Hamill (Mark) of Omaha, NE. Bill was the quintessential 80s dad with a large mustache, a corvette and required a routine Sunday night phone call with his daughters. He rocked a shaved head, before it was fashionable, and taught his daughters about life’s finer thing s… golf, shooting, cards and how refreshing a cold Coors Light could be. Known for his catchphrases including “stay a level above,” “that dog don’t hunt” and “flaunt it if ‘ya got it,” he ended every phone call with “call your sister,” ensuring, despite an age and location gap, a strong sisterly bond.

Bill is preceded by his beloved wife, Judy (2023.) He is remembered by his siblings Kathleen Giordano (Vince) of Manlius, Patricia Hubler (Michael) of Earlville, Michael Everly (Ellen) of Winchester, VA, his grandchildren Benjamin W. Zeiger, Jackson T. Adams, Cora A. Hamill, Mark E. Hamill Jr. “Teddy” and several nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is remembered by Judy’s daughter, Julie, her children and grandchildren. Bill’s family would like to send a special thank you to his caregiver, Kelli Dougherty, and her daughter Skyler, for their love, care, and commitment to both Bill and Judy in their final years.

To remember Bill, his family asks that you invite friends over for a card game, play a round of golf, take your dog hunting or enjoy a cold one by the pool. In lieu of flowers, consider giving to a hunting, conservation or veterans organization of your choice. Finally, as Bill would say, “have more fun.”