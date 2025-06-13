Shirley L. Chrisfield, 88, of Syracuse passed away on June 10, 2025, at Upstate Hospital. Born in Black River, N.Y., she grew up in the Watertown area where she graduated from Watertown High School. After graduation she went to nursing school at Syracuse General Hospital. While in Syracuse she met her love, Richard.

She was a registered nurse for many years in several places including private practices of Dr. Ho and Crouse Medical Practice – Cardiology. She was an active member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, where she served on Vestry, Altar Guild and provided home visitation to members. She was an ambassador at Summerfield Village and enjoyed gardening,

Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by family and friends. She was predeceased by parents, Alton and Mildred Hart, and her husband of 63 years, Richard, in 2023.

She is survived by a daughter Nancy Wagner; a son James Chrisfield and his wife Darlene; five grandchildren, Katie Dearth (Aaron), Laura Lynch (Phil), Bryent Wagner (Jenny), Amy Faus (Ryan) and Ben Chrisfield (Kayleigh); and eight great-grandchildren, Cheyanne, Jay, Emmeline, Hadley, Charlotte, Ruby, Everett and Jacob.

Visitation will be on June 28 from 11 a.m. to noon followed by the funeral service at noon at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Camillus. Private burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Warners.

Contributions in lieu of flowers to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 5402 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY 13031.

Arrangements by B.L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home, 10 Genesee St., Camillus.

