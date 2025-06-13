Clara R. Thomas, 96

Clara Rose (Melvin) Thomas, 96, of Baldwinsville passed away on June 10, 2025. She was born on Aug. 23, 1928, and spent most of her life on the Melvin Farm on Cold Springs Road.

Clara Rose began her education in the one-room country school house next to the Melvin Farm and graduated from Baldwinsville Central in 1946. She was a 1950 graduate of the Home Economics School at Cornell University where she met Walt. They were married in 1950 and began dairy farming in 1952 when Walt graduated from Cornell.

For many years, Clara Rose operated the Nimble Thimble Sewing Shop at her home doing dressmaking and alterations. Clara Rose (the weaver) and Walt (the broommaker) operated Cold Springs Crafts and were regular vendors at many crafts shows across the state. Clara Rose and Walt were founding members of the Colonial Days Festival held each year at the Baldwinsville Schools. For 22 years, they demonstrated their crafts in the Daniel Parrish Witter Agricultural Museum at the New York State Fair.

Clara Rose was a longtime member of several weaving and spinning guilds. She was the 2019 recipient of the Outstanding Woman Volunteer of the Year award presented by the Baldwinsville Volunteer Center. She was also a 4H leader and involved in Cornell Cooperative Extension. Clara Rose was a 70-year member of the Baldwinsville United Methodist Church and was involved with their Vacation Bible School Program.

She was predeceased by her parents, Warren and Francis Melvin, and her husband of 63 years, Walton E. Thomas. She is survived by her brother, Robert Melvin and her children Edward (Karen Baum) Thomas of Ithaca, Roger (Judi) Thomas of Cortland, Bruce (Priscilla) Berggren-Thomas of East Homer, and Cindy (Kevin) Whitaker of Mesa, AZ. She is also survived by several nieces, five grandchildren, Leanne, Kathleen, Michael, David and Sarah, and six great-grandchildren.

Gates Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.

Burial will be private with the family. A Memorial Service will be held for Clara Rose at the Baldwinsville United Methodist Church, located at 17 W. Genesee St. on Thursday, June 19, at 1 p.m. All are invited to celebrate her life and share your stories of Clara Rose.

The family would like to thank the Brewster House, Guthrie Cortland Hospital and Hospicare for the compassionate and professional care they provided.

Donations in her memory can be sent to the Baldwinsville Methodist Church, Beaver Lake Nature Center, or the Cornell Botanical Garden.