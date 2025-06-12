Grace M. Snook, 95, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2025, at the Finger Lakes Center for Living, Auburn, N.Y. Grace attended Skaneateles High School and was a lifelong resident of Skaneateles.

Grace quickly discovered her passion in real estate. She sold her first home in 1957 for Williams Realty in Skaneateles and eventually became co-owner from 1975 through 2011. She met hundreds of people along the way, leaving a lasting impression on them with her honest work ethic.

In her down time, she enjoyed working in her flower gardens as she had quite a green thumb. Grace also had a love for all animals.

She was predeceased by her parents, Earl E. Peck and Sylvia Impson-Peck, her husband, Richard A. Snook, and her nephew, Douglas O. Peck. She is survived by her brother, Theodore O. Peck, her sister-in-law, Helen Peck and her niece, Dawn M. Jackson.

We would like to thank Cheerie and Paul Smith for everything they have done for Grace over the years. We are so grateful for their support. We would also like to thank the Finger Lakes Center for Living for the great care that Grace received while she was there.

Per Grace’s request, there are no calling hours. However, a memorial service will be held on Monday, June 23, at 10 a.m. at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles.

If you choose to send a donation, donations can be made in her memory to: Kerri Card’s Scholarship Fund at Skaneateles Central Schools, Borodino Fire Department or the SPCA.

