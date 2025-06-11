James Allen, 75

James “Jim” Allen, 75, of Tobaccoville, NC and formerly of Manlius and Chittenango, NY, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in North Carolina. Born in Manlius on Jan. 5, 1949, he was the son of the late David and Hazel Allen. Jim joined the U.S. Marine Corp after attending Manlius High School.

After he left the service, Jim worked at Accurate Die Casting in Fayetteville. He later attended St. Joseph’s College of Nursing in Syracuse. He worked for many years as a nurse and retired from St. Joseph’s Hospital.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his daughter, Kristin Allen. Surviving are his sister, Patricia Pickard of Manlius; children, James Allen, Jr., (Joy Belle) of Baldwinsville, Lon Allen (Dennis) of Atlanta, GA, Pam Little (Dan) of Fabius; and first wife, Helen Allen of Baldwinsville.

Jim is also survived by his wife of 20 years, Pamela Allen of Tobaccoville, NC and five step-children and their families, Jessica Chase (Derrick), Kenneth Chase Jr., Sandra Read (Matt), Carlie Read and Robert Brown.

A private family burial will be held in Manlius Village Cemetery.