Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Elaine C. Nagle, 78

by Jennifer Wing
June 11, 2025
in Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries, Press-Observer
Elaine C. Nagle, 78

Elaine Catherine Nagle, 78, of Erieville, N.Y., passed away on May 22, 2025. She graduated from West Genesee High School in 1964, followed by her graduation from Buffalo State College in 1969 with a teaching degree and a naster’s degree in special education. She worked for Ken-Ton School District in the Buffalo area as an elementary educator. Her love for teaching continued in retirement as a beloved substitute teacher in the Cazenovia school district in Cazenovia. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond W. Cushman Jr. in 1982.

Elaine is survived by her daughters Annie Raver Cushman and Jenna Brooke Cushman; her brothers Paul Nagle (Marcellus, N.Y.) and Daniel Nagle (Huntington Beach CA); also, her grandchildren Quinn Catherine and Cole Ray.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements by B.L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home, Camillus.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help support unexpected expenses can be made to her GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/dac31439.

Please sign her guestbook at blbush.com.

