Roberta Momberger

Roberta “Bobbie” Britain Momberger of Skaneateles and Fort Myers, FL, transitioned quietly March 21, 2025.

She was born Jan. 29, 1936, to the late Leona Springer (Britain) Wood and Alan R. Britain, Sr. in Schenectady. A graduate of Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady, she worked for the telephone company, eventually marrying her husband of 61 years, the late Richard Momberger, Dec. 28, 1957. A shared love of West Highland White Terriers led the couple to raise and show Westies while stationed out west with the U.S. Air Force.

They moved to Skaneateles with their two daughters in 1970 where Bobbie joined the Methodist Church, participated in Skan-e-antics and taught ice skating for many years for the Learn-to-Skate program at the Allyn Arena.

An avid golfer, she chaired the ladies 9-hole golf league at Skaneateles Country Club and was the first woman elected to the SCC board of directors. She enjoyed family visits in the Adirondacks, exploring the west and traveling to Japan, the Netherlands, England and Scotland. Upon retirement, she and Richard summered in Skaneateles, camped on Mount Desert Island, ME, in autumn, and wintered in Florida.

Bobbie is survived by her daughters, Sheri Flanigan (Paul) of Cicero, Kristen Britain of Mount Desert, ME; her grandchildren, Amie Flanigan and James Flanigan; her half-brother, Alan R. Britain, Jr. (Geri) of Parker, CO, brother-in-law Terry Momberger (Marge) of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., cousins, and several grand cats and a grand dog.

On Thursday, June 19, at 11 a.m. a celebration of life memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church of Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the North Atlantic Westie Rescue (nawestierescue.org) and/or the Skaneateles United Methodist Church.

To send condolences, visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.