James S. Edson, 80

James Stuart Edson, 80, of Skaneateles, passed away on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Syracuse, following a period of declining health. Although born in Syracuse, Mr. Edson spent most of his life in the village of Skaneateles, a place he deeply loved and called home.

He was born on Oct. 24, 1944, the only child of 1st Lieutenant Stuart P. and Edith (Mason) Edson. Lt. Edson was killed in action in Holland during World War II just weeks before his son’s birth, so Jim was raised by his mother, a devoted high school home economics teacher, who remained his guiding influence until her passing in 2021.

A 1962 graduate of Skaneateles Central High School, Mr. Edson was a well-rounded student and an active participant in school life. He played basketball and ran track, served on the editorial board of the school newspaper, joined the Boys Leaders Club, sang with the Choralaires and was known for his spirited piano playing.

At Dartmouth College, he continued to engage in campus life through the Glee Club, Intramurals and the Dartmouth Outing Club. He also pursued political interests and graduated in 1966 with a degree in government. He later earned a Master of Urban Planning from Syracuse University.

Mr. Edson found his greatest joy outdoors, especially while hiking in the Adirondacks. He particularly cherished the trails at Baltimore Woods and Beaver Lake, where he found peace in nature. When weather kept him indoors, he turned to poetry — a lifelong passion and personal sanctuary. “My thesaurus is my garden,” he once said, capturing his delight in language.

Survivors include numerous cousins and their families, from all over the Eastern Seaboard. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Brookfield, VT.

Jim Edson’s family would like to express profound gratitude to his neighbors and other members of the greater Skaneateles community who helped look after him in his later years. Their care and companionship allowed him to remain in his home, a gift that meant more to him than words can express.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Audubon New York, the Adirondack Mountain Club or the Finger Lakes Land Trust, in honor of Jim’s enduring love for the natural world.

