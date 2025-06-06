Lawrence Gray, 97

Lawrence (Larry) Gray, 97, of Elbridge passed away Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at Upstate Medical Center. He was born in Mottville on March 6, 1928, and spilt his time between Elbridge and Estero, FL.

Larry spent his career as a general contractor and licensed plumber and electrician. He started L.E. Gray Inc. in the early 1960s. His son, Larry worked with him from 1972-1979. His son, Pat, joined the business in 1978 and worked with his dad for over 25 years. The business was sustained for over 50 years.

Larry had a political career for 28 years; 12 years as Elbridge Town Councilman and 16 years as Elbridge Town Supervisor. He is well known as the politician that never lost an election. He was an avid golfer and obtained his first and only hole in one in 1985. He loved to watch SU sports and travel with his wife and family. Larry’s love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was evident.

Larry was predeceased by his wife Betty (Kellogg) Gray, parents, Robert and Louise Gray, his brother, Robert Gray, his son Michael Gray and his grandson, Tyler Gray.

Larry was a devout Catholic and member of the St. Patrick’s Church, Jordan. Larry married the love of his life in 1949 at St. Patrick’s Church where he placed the Statue of the Pieta in her memory in 2014. Larry was awarded The Immaculata Award at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The award honors those who generously and unselfishly give of themselves to their parishes.

Surviving are his daughters, Linda (John) Tam of FL, Kathy (Mike) Farrugia of FL, Mary (Don) Bard of Auburn, Anne (Neal) Barrigar of Auburn, sons Larry (Janet) Gray of FL, Patrick (Mindy) Gray of FL and Daughter in law, Debbie of deceased son Michael Gray, 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, June 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s 28 North Main St., Jordan. Burial will be private family only in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Larry at Tunnels to Towers, by mail:2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306

To send condolences, visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.