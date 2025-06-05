Howard Mosher, 75, of Killingworth, Connecticut passed away on April 30, 2025. He was born on July 28, 1949, grew up in Cazenovia and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School in 1967. Howard was employed at Bristol Myers Squibb for 50 years until his retirement in 2009 as supervisor of animal sciences. He then joined the Johnson Control team and JLL, where he continued to work at BMS. While at the Wallingford location Howard felt one of his greatest achievements was being able to be a member of the team that opened the location as well as being present for its closing. Howard enjoyed his time with Edstrom while he was working with the team.

He was a mentor to many young men as the leader of a 4-H group in Cazenovia during his early years. Howard and his wife enjoyed cake decorating but his favorite hobby was photography. He was also an active member of the Masons.

He is survived by his sister, Alberta Prockup of Liverpool; his brother, Bill Mosher of Cazenovia; his daughter, Tina (Terry) Davis of Killingworth, CT; his son, Kenneth Mosher of Chittenango; four grandsons, Nathaniel Mosher of Chittenango, Evan Mosher of Chittenango, Nathan Davis of Florida and Terry Davis, Jr. of Virginia; one granddaughter, Amanda Johnson of Arkansas and by three great-grandchildren. Howard also enjoyed a multitude of family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dudley and Evelyn Mosher; his wife, Sandra Gleason Mosher; daughter, Michele Olsson; son, Paul Anthony Mosher and by a granddaughter, Savannah Mosher

The family would like to thank Middlesex Home Health Care and Lower Valley Care Advocates for the care and compassion they showed Howard in his final days.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 14. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Cazenovia. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to American Cancer Society online at donate.cancer.org. Condolences for the Mosher family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.