Margaret A. Nagle, 96

Margaret A. Nagle (Peggy), 96, of Baldwinsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 31, at St. Camillus Health and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Geneva, N.Y., on Aug. 4, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nancy O’Byrne.

Peggy was a 1947 graduate of DeSales High School in Geneva. She had the honor of being chosen to crown Mother Mary at the May Day celebration that year. It was at DeSales that she met the love of her life, Paul Nagle, and they were high school sweethearts. Peggy waited for him during his leave in the Korean War, and when he returned they were married, on Feb. 2, 1953 at St. Stephen’s Church in Geneva.

Following high school, Peggy enjoyed working at the New York Telephone Company and made lifelong friends there. At the birth of their first child, she became a stay-at-home mom for the next 12 years while she gave birth to seven children in 10 years. In 1966 she began employment for the Food Service Department at Hobart and William Smith College. In June 1967, Peg, Paul and their seven children moved to Baldwinsville. She was one of the earliest employees of Fay’s Drugs until her retirement in 1989 and was affectionately known as the “Hallmark Lady.”

Peggy enjoyed the sunshine and loved bringing the kids to the beach on Seneca Lake and Gilly Lake. She loved to travel with Paul, and they were able to enjoy trips to Ireland, Alaska, New Orleans and Puerto Rico. They also loved wintering in Port Charlotte, FL, for several years.

Peggy loved spending time with her adult children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and her extended family. She enjoyed cooking, dinner and dancing with Paul, big band music, listening to Frank Sinatra and the Maguire Sisters and talking on the phone with friends and family. Her faith was undeniable. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, and a member of the Alter Rosary Society for several years. Her 90th birthday was celebrated at St. Mary’s during Mass when the whole congregation sang Happy Birthday to her.

Peggy was extremely humble and full of grace. She embodied a classic good taste and lived a life filled with love, kindness and dedication to her family. She touched the lives of many through her warmth and unwavering spirit, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Nagle Jr. in 2012; son, Timothy in 2018; and son-in-law Mark Williams in 2023; brothers, John and William O’Byrne; and sister, Kathleen Flynn.

Surviving are her sons, Paul (Kathleen) Nagle III and Dan (Mary) Nagle; daughters, Mary Beth Williams, Kate (Mike) Nichols, Peggy (Terry) Jones, Nancy (Ray) Reilly; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Nagle; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Martha Mack of North Carolina.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St., Baldwinsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 6, at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 47 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville. Burial will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Clay.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tim Nagle Memorial at the Baldwinsville Community Scholarship Foundation, or St. Mary’s Church, Baldwinsville.

The family would like to sincerely thank the loving staff at St. Camillus for their compassionate and professional care in taking care of our beloved mother, Peggy.