Elizabeth Bickford

Elizabeth (Betsy) Eckey Bickford passed away Saturday, May 24, 2025. She was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Cincinnati, OH, where she was raised, attending the Wyoming, OH schools. From 1950-54, she attended Carleton College in Northfield, MN. There she met her adoring husband of 69 years, Marion (Pat) Bickford, who passed away June 23, 2024. She is survived by their three children, Mark Bickford [Rhonda] of Ithaca, N.Y., Martha Bickford [Perry] of Louisville, KY, John Bickford [Jennifer] of Calumet, MI and four grandchildren, Keenan Larsen, Ellis Larsen, Zoe Bickford, and Simone DeNoyelles. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elise Jorgens, and nieces and nephews Mary Gregory (Dennis,) George Gibson (Suzette,) Catherine Jorgens (Chris) and Elisabeth Jorgens (Miko.)

Betsy graduated from Carleton College with a bachelor’s degree in art and she continued to create art for the rest of her life, mastering almost every medium. She sketched with charcoal and colored pencils, painted with watercolors and oils, made screen prints, created pottery, crafted candles and batik fabrics, sewed clothing, fashioned intricate dolls with wonderfully expressive faces and designed amazing three-dimensional sculptures by combining macrame and weaving. Unassuming and critical of her own work, she freely shared her art with friends and family.

After designing a lovely home in Lawrence, KS, where the family lived for 25 years, and as mother of three teenage children, Betsy studied architecture at the University of Kansas, earning A grades in required physics and calculus classes. In their home in Lawrence, and their subsequent home in Cazenovia, Betsy created and maintained beautiful gardens and landscapes. Likewise, she created charming spaces in each home for family and guests, who were always welcomed with open arms. Betsy and Pat were active in the Cazenovia Shakespeare Club and the Cazenovia Chorale, while Betsy was active in the Cazenovia Watercolor Society.

Betsy was a committed Christian. She first joined the Episcopal Church in Lawrence, KS, and was subsequently received into the Roman Catholic Church after moving to Cazenovia. Betsy was a devoted member of Regnum Christi and the Legion of Mary. She and her husband Pat were active members of both St. James Church, Cazenovia and Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville, N.Y., and major donors to Christendom College in Virginia and Thomas More University in Kentucky. Betsy traveled to Medjugorje and other religious sites, and she avidly studied Catholic history and theory. Her home was filled with books about Christianity and faith and her walls were decorated with a large collection of crosses and other religious artifacts. She and Pat recited the Holy Rosary together every morning before drinking their coffee.

Betsy was humble and caring and always put her friends and family first. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. Although modest, she was very intelligent and witty. She was also surprisingly adventurous and gamely took part in many trips and escapades related to Pat’s career as a geologist. She enjoyed music and dancing. She and Pat could often be found harmonizing in the kitchen when reminded of a song from their youth. The family is comforted knowing that she is now in her loving husband’s arms in heaven.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3, at Newell-Fay Manlius Chapel, 8171 Cazenovia Rd., Manlius. The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, at Immaculate Conception Church, 400 salt Spring St., Fayetteville. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery in Cazenovia.

