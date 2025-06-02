Audrey J Freeman, 86, of Baldwinsville, passed away peacefully following a short illness on Feb. 4, 2025.

Born on Dec. 14, 1938, as the ninth child of 13 to Fay and Helen Lamb, she was raised on a farm in Brookfield, N.Y. and graduated in 1956 from Fulton High School where she participated in variety shows and was active in the Future Homemakers of America club, raising money from activities for hospitals, children and nursing homes becoming a central theme of her life.

In 1956 she married right out of high school Harold “Sam” Samson, Owner of Double “B” Floor and Wall Covering in Baldwinsville. They eventually moved from the home they built in Phoenix to Baldwinsville. While raising three children, Audrey often assisted in the interior design and decorating of homes.

Divorcing after 14 years, she found the love of her life and married Gerald “Jerry” Freeman in 1977. While raising their daughter, she provided babysitting services, mostly for single moms. She then became a bus attendant for Baldwinsville School District and adored working with children with special needs.

Her hobbies were filled with her compassion toward those struggling with cancer, or grief, and she made remembrance bears, quilts and hats to support them. She loved gardening and “digging in the dirt.”

She was very outgoing and her social life included activities at the Baldwinsville VFW, Ironwood Golf and Country Club, playing cards with friends and having family gatherings. A favorite was jitterbugging with her husband Jerry at any chance. She enjoyed redecorating, home remodeling and tackled all the DIY projects herself. A special talent was evident in her furniture refinishing abilities, chair canning and restoration skills. Her ability to complete crossword puzzles and word games was astounding, and she was an avid reader of any topic.

She spent many years tracing her genealogy back several generations and one of her greatest joys was attending the Lamb family reunions where she was surrounded by those she loved, often creating mischief and fun for the youngest of us. Standing at a mere 4’11” tall, she had a sizable spirit filled with fortitude, a quick wit and love of family.

She is survived by her children Gary Samson, Keith Samson, Patricia (Steve) Samson, Dawn (Mike) Bush and step-daughter Lynne (Jim) Fisher; grandchildren JR (Michaelle) Fisher, Jessie (Christian) Paige, Erica (Stephen) Farr, Brandi Freeman and Aiden Bush; and seven great-grandchildren; her sisters Polly Chabot, Helen Giucastro and brothers Dale (Pat) Lamb and Bruce Lamb; and several nieces and nephews.

Audrey is predeceased by her beloved husband of 38 years, Gerald F. Freeman; step-son Scott Freeman; brothers John and Charles Lamb, sisters Anna Larkin, Betty Prenis, Irene Barnes, Cora Miller, Arlene Girrard and Joan Lamb.

Visitation will be held at Falardeau Funeral Home on Monday, June 23, 2025, 4-6 p.m., with a service beginning at 6 p.m. Burial will be the following day, 11 a.m., at Riverview Cemetery.

Audrey requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Baldwinsville Community Food Pantry, at the United Methodist Church, 17 West Genesee St., Baldwinsville, NY 13027.

