Kevin E. Jones, 57

Kevin Edward Jones, 57, of Cazenovia passed away Tuesday, May 27, 2025. He was born June 23, 1967, in Syracuse to Edward and Ruthanne Jones. He was a graduate of Cazenovia High School and attended the National Tractor Trailer School. Kevin was a contractor and owner of K&D Landscaping and Construction. He loved his work and the ability to build things along with being proud to be a “self-made” man.

Kevin enjoyed attending NASCAR races and professional sporting events. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and in his free time he enjoyed riding motorcycles. But he most cherished spending time with his family, especially getting everyone together for the holidays. Kevin was “very proud of the life he built and very proud of his children.”

He is survived by his daughters, Samantha (David Hoy, Jr.) Jones of Cortland and Jessica (Matthew Wheeler) Jones of Cazenovia; his step-son, Jeremy Barber of Cazenovia; his siblings, Rick (Winnie) Macheda of Cazenovia, Tina Fordyce of Ogdensburg, Kelly (Ken) Schneider of Clay and Scott (Deb) Jones of Port Richey, FL; his grandchildren, Anson, Owen, Sara, Abram, Zach and Kaylee; and his girlfriend of 15 years, Catherine Heath of Cazenovia. Kevin was predeceased by his father, Edward Jones, and by his mother, Ruthanne Jones Antidormi.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, June 2, 2025 with services to follow at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Cazenovia. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.