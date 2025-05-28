Judge Bernard L. Reagan, 98

Judge Bernard Lawrence Reagan passed away peacefully on May 24, 2025, at the age of 98. A lifelong resident of Marcellus, Bernie led a life dedicated to public service, family and community.

Born June 3, 1926, in Marcellus, he was a graduate of Marcellus Central School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946 during World War II. Following his military service, he attended Syracuse University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1950 and a law degree in 1952.

In 1952, he married Ruth Anne Smyth, a music teacher at Marcellus Central School. Bernie began practicing law in Marcellus in 1953, sharing office space above the First Trust and Deposit Company with his mother, Mary B. Reagan, who ran the Reagan Insurance Agency. Later, he and his brother Jim constructed the building at 8-10 Main Street, where they relocated both the law practice and the insurance agency.

Judge Reagan served the Marcellus community in many roles: as town justice for 14 years, town supervisor from 1969 to 1973 and as a member of the Onondaga County Legislature. In 1976, he was elected Onondaga County Surrogate Court Judge, a position he held until 1986. He then served as a New York State Supreme Court Judge from 1986 to 1994. After retiring from the bench, he returned to private practice with his daughter, Mary Reagan Dailey.

Bernie was also a board member of Geddes Federal Savings and Loan and a dedicated member of his church and community. A lifelong communicant of St. Francis Xavier Church, he was a proud member of the Ralph Share American Legion Post #297 for 68 years and an avid golfer at Tuscarora Golf Club, where he and his brother developed their love for the game as teenagers.

He and Ruth Anne enjoyed many adventures together, traveling extensively after retirement. Their travels included a trip around the world in 2004 and other cruises. In 2010, they attended the 65th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Iwo Jima, where Bernie had served during WWII. He often reminded his children that a high school typing class likely saved his life by placing him in the Navy’s communications room, safely below deck—an experience that led him to insist all eight of his children take typing.

Judge Reagan was predeceased by his wife Ruth Anne, his brother James P. Reagan, and his sisters Helen Kemper and Mary Alice Clary. He is survived by his eight children: Larry Reagan of Sun City West, AZ, Patrick Reagan of Marcellus, Dr. Brian Reagan of Cooperstown, Daniel Reagan of Marcellus, Rosemary Vulcano (Tom) of Marcellus, Tim Reagan PhD (Lisa) of Silver Spring, MD, Mary Dailey (Pat) of Marcellus and Eileen Driscoll of Syracuse.

He was the proud grandfather of Sarah Vulcano, Shannon Burry (Jason), Samantha Stiles (Andy), Annie, Laura and Thomas Dailey, Patrick, Molly and Emma Driscoll, and Tessa Reagan; and great-grandfather to Beau, Emmett and Mack Burry and Cooper Rose Stiles. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, May 29, with an American Legion Service to follow at 6 p.m., both held at Ryan Funeral Home, 44 E. Main Street, Marcellus. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Friday, May 30, in St. Francis Xavier Church, 1 West Main St., Marcellus. The rite of committal and burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Marcellus, along with Navy Funeral Honors.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to his caregiver, Shereece, and the compassionate staff at Syracuse Home for their dedicated care in his final months.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Marcellus Historical Society, PO Box 165, Marcellus, NY 13108.