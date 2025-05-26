Pamela Jean Alter-Lewis, 63, of Morrisville, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

She was born on Feb. 24, 1962, in Oneida, a daughter of the late Wayne and Nancy (Frost) Alter. She attended Stockbridge High School, where she was an avid field hockey player, and a proud FFA member. On Oct. 6, 2009, Pamela married John Lewis in Bartow, FL.

Pamela worked as a custodian for Morrisville-Eaton Elementary School and had previously been employed at Vernon Downs Casino. She attended school for horticulture, a passion that showed in her love for gardening and growing flowers. She enjoyed spending time with her family, doing word searches and painting—both freehand and paint-by-numbers. Pamela had a love for sports cars and cherished days spent by the pool with her family. She was known for her beautiful smile and vibrant personality, always bringing joy and laughter to gatherings with family and friends.

She is survived by her beloved husband, John, Morrisville; her stepchildren: Amy (Bill) Tanner of Chittenango, Leigh (Gabe Ortiz) Rear of Virginia, Lori Lewis of Cazenovia, Cory (Michelle) Lewis of Medina, and John (Billy Jo Seeber) Lewis of Eaton. She also leaves behind her siblings: Lorraine (Darin) Buchanan of Oriskany Falls, Paula (Mike) Morgan of Clinton, Lynette (Bill) Phillips of North Carolina, and Jason (Amber White) Alter of Munnsville.

Pamela will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews: Bryce, Ayden, Nathan, Christopher, Jesse, Scott, Toby, Melody, Stanley, Kayla and John Wayne, as well as her grandchildren: Shannon, Dylan, Porter, Abbey and Alliyah. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her beloved pup, Copper.

She was predeceased by her brothers Scott Alter and Stan Alter; her sister, Pat Dalrymple; and stepson, Joseph Lewis.

Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar Street, Morrisville, NY 13408, on Friday, May 30, 2025, from 3 to 5 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 5 p.m. In leiu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of CNY, 990 7th Street, Liverpool, NY 13088.

To send a condolence online, please visit burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com.