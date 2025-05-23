William O. Evans, 101, of Fayetteville passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. He was born April 3, 1924, to Owen and Mildred Evans at a farm house on Route 20 East of Nelson, N.Y. Bill began his education in a one room schoolhouse in Nelson until third grade and was transferred to Cazenovia Central Schools, graduating in 1942.

Bill worked for his father on the farm and delivered milk. It was during the time of World War II and Bill decided to enlist in the Navy Air Corps with the intent of going into pilot training.

While waiting to enter the Navy, he learned to fly at Canastota Airport and soloed on Sept. 10, 1944. He entered active duty on Dec. 4, 1944 and was assigned to Memphis, TN. The war was winding down and the need for pilots was ending, so he was transferred to the V6 Airdale Program. He went through Radio School in Memphis then to Purcell, OK, for Aerial Gunnery School. He was transferred to a Naval Air Station in Melbourne, Florida for three months then to the Banana River Naval Air Station for operational training, which was a PBM Base flying out of the Banana River. At that point hostilities were ending, so Bill was sent to Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn and was honorably discharged on June 29, 1946.

Bill attended Cazenovia College the following September and graduated in 1948. He was employed with General Electric, traveling throughout the mid-west calling on vendors supplying General Electric products.

He had a desire to enter the sales and marketing field and Bill accepted a position with P.T. Henson Inc. Lincoln Mercury and sold automobiles for two years. He then was employed for 14 ½ years with Lever Brothers Co. as a Sales Representative marketing soap, detergents, health and beauty aids. His ambition led him into a partnership in a food brokerage for a short time.

On Jan. 1, 1974, Bill went to work as a sales representative in the Wholesale Division for New American Library which later became Viking Penguin. He traveled throughout New York, Vermont and New Hampshire selling new releases of school books to wholesalers and distributers. Bill became the Regional Sales Manager for the Eastern U.S. and retired after 17 years of service from Viking Penguin on December 31, 1990.

Bill was a Mason and in his free time enjoyed working on his properties, golfing, studying genealogy and spending time with his friends. He and his wife, Jeanne enjoyed spending winters at their home in Clearwater, FL.

He is survived by his son, William O. Evans, II of Fayetteville; his sister, Laura Briggs of Los Angeles, CA as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his wife, Jeanne and his brothers, Owen and Thomas Evans.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 31, with services to follow at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Burial will be in the Welsh Union Cemetery in Nelson. Contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to the Welsh Church, 3720 Welsh Church Road, Erieville, NY 13061. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.