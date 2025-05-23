Freida Dunbar Waldron, 96, passed away Thursday, May 22, 2025, in the comfort of her own home with family. She was the daughter of Lloyd and Viva Dunbar.

For over 60 years she was a compassionate caregiver to some of the most prominent families in Baldwinsville. She loved her patients and often took them for ice cream or brought them home for holiday dinners so they would not be alone.

She provided entertainment to friends, family and patients with her sassy wit, just like her father.

Freida and her husband showed horses and rode with neighbors in their early years and spent many hours boating with family and friends on the Seneca River. She loved playing her trumpet, whether it was Taps in the cemetery as a kid or attending New Orleans or Dixieland Jazz events.

She was a very caring grandmother, and involved in her grand and great-grandchildren’s activities, which included sporting and music events.

Freida was a member of the Rebecca Lodge and for most of her life, the First Baptist Church of Baldwinsville. More recently, she was a member of the Baldwinsville First United Methodist Church.

Freida was predeceased by her husband Kenneth of 42 years; two sisters; and two nephews.

She is survived by two daughters, Dale Waldron and Holly (Jack) Osinski; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a nephew.

Freida was a member of the Baldwinsville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and was very proud of her family’s five generations of serving Baldwinsville as firefighters and EMTs.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Falardeau Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 28, at 10:30 a.m. at the Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St., Baldwinsville. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Baldwinsville.

Donations made to the Baldwinsville Fire Department, 7911 Crego Rd., Baldwinsville, NY 13027.