Gertrude Joss, 88

Gertrude DeVaul Joss of Cicero died May 14, 2025, at Syracuse University Hospital. Gert was born in the town of Sullivan June 23, 1936, daughter of the late Henry DeVaul and Florence Chawgo DeVaul. Gert partnered with her husband Raymond on the Joss Farm in Cicero until his death in 1970 and later worked as a parts clerk for Syracuse Diesel for many years. She married the late Raymond Joss on May 27, 1954, at the North Chittenango Methodist Church.

Gert was a great enthusiast of assembling difficult puzzles and enjoyed attending luncheons and bingo at the Cicero Senior Center.

Gert was predeceased by sister: Marion (2018) and brothers: Herbert (1996) and Leon (1995); nieces: Rose (2011), Tami (2020), Cheryl (2022); nephews: Ronald (2021), Herbert Jr (2021), Edward (2023).

Gert is survived by son, Raymond Tim and daughter-in-law, Cathy. Granddaughters: Kimberly McKnight and Maria Phinney (Mike) and Grandson: Raymond Tim Joss Jr. Great-grandkids: David Phinney, Ashleigh and PJ McKnight. Two sisters: Jane Fanning (Jim) and Millie McNeely (Rick). Several nephews and nieces.

Celebration of Gert’s life will be held at a later date TBA. Arrangements by Traub Funeral Home, Bridgeport NY. Burial will be in North Syracuse cemetery.