Pamela Gray Anastasio, 51, of Onondaga Hill, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 15, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Oct. 16, 1973, in Skaneateles to Robert and Valerie Gray.

Pam graduated from Skaneateles Central Schools in 1991. She went on to graduate from LeMoyne College in 1995 with a degree in elementary education. Pam would later add a master’s degree in reading from SUNY Oswego. Her teaching career started with a short stint at Holy Family in Fairmount and DeRuyter Central Schools. She was thrilled when given the opportunity to go back to her home district of Skaneateles to teach at Waterman School. She would become a staple of the Waterman hallways for 20-plus years.

While at LeMoyne, she met her husband, Gary, and a 30-year love story began. Pam and Gary enjoyed golfing at Tuscarora Golf Club and attending Syracuse football and basketball games at home and on the road. During the cold winter months, you would find Pam watching “Golden Girls” reruns or any of the Vacation movies on repeat.

In 2004, Pam and Gary welcomed their first child, Tyler, followed by a daughter, Laura, in 2009. Family was central to all that Pam did in her life, and she made sure to never miss a sporting event, concert or musical if it involved T-bone or LJ.

Pam and Gary cherished their annual trips to Hilton Head and Orlando with their children, along with Pam’s parents, sister Kristin, and brother Rob.

She was a ray of light in every room she entered. She touched the lives of hundreds of students and dozens of colleagues. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

Pamela was predeceased by her father, Robert Gray. She is survived by her husband, Gary; her children, Tyler and Laura Anastasio; her mother, Valerie Gray; sister, Kristin Gray; brother, Rob Gray (Leanne) and their children, Robby, Connor and Matthew; Gary’s parents, John and Jean Anastasio; and Gary’s brother, David Anastasio (Holly) and their children, Mayde and Emily.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church with a reception to follow. Burial will be private family only at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Waters Center for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders – Upstate Cancer Center, 750 East Adams Street, Syracuse, NY 13210.

To send condolences, visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.