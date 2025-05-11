Neil English, 84, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2025, in Leesburg, FL. He was born in Syracuse to Leland and Harriett English on Feb. 13, 1941. Neil proudly served in the U.S. Navy for seven years and was honorably discharged in 1968. He was employed as a heating and cooling technician for Agway of Syracuse for 28 years until his retirement in 2003. After retiring, he was a snowbird and spent the winters in Florida and in 2016 he became a full-time resident. During his retirement, he enjoyed boating, flying, golfing, dancing and cruising.

Neil is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey (Janine) English of New Woodstock, N.Y., and Christopher English of Sarasota, FL; his brother, Gilbert (Brenda) English of Macon, GA; his grandchildren Jacob English, Lucas English and Kaitlyn English as well as several nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his longtime companion, Rosemarie Malmberg along with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called him “Grandpa Neil.” In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Nancy English and Susan English Haaf.

A private burial will be held at the Welsh Church Cemetery in Nelson, N.Y., on May 23, 2025. Donations in his memory may be made to Wanderers’ Rest, P.O. Box 535, Canastota, NY 13202. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.