Lawrence P. Quigley, 89

by Jennifer Wing
May 9, 2025
in Baldwinsville Messenger, Obituaries

Lawrence Patrick Quigley, 89, of Tampa, FL, passed away on April 24, 2025, in Tampa.

Larry was born in Utica, N.Y., to Henry and Margaret on July 18, 1935. He went to school at Syracuse University and received a master’s degree in finance from Rutgers University. He married Betty Lawrence on June 10, 1961, in Baldwinsville. He worked in bank marketing and sales and was an avid amateur photographer.

Larry served the Lord in several leadership roles at St. Timothy Catholic Church.

Larry is preceded in death by his father and mother Henry and Margaret Sheedy Quigley and his brother Neal Quigley.

Larry is survived by his wife Betty, son Michael Quigley, daughter Mary Quigley Brooker (Shaun), cherished grandchildren, “His Perfects” Jacqueline Elizabeth, Madeline Grace and William Shaun II, his sister Patricia DeWitt and several loved nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church one hour before the 11 a.m. funeral mass Friday, May 9.

 Memorials may be given to End 68 Hours of Hunger (end68hoursofhunger.org/find-your-community/florida/tampa/) or St. Timothy’s Catholic Church (sainttims.org) earmarked for the rectory building fund.

