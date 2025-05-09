Joseph E. St Pierre Jr., 87

Joseph E. “Joe” St Pierre Jr., of Erieville, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 7, 2025, at Oneida ECF. Born in Syracuse on Aug. 31, 1937, Joe grew up in Cazenovia as an only child of loving parents Joseph E. and Theresa E. St Pierre. He spent endless hours of his childhood accompanied by his cousins exploring Cazenovia Lake.

In 1959, Joe fell in love with and married Margaret “Peggy” Stevens. By 1964, Joe had established a successful plumbing and heating business, expertly serving the Cazenovia area until 1986.

While Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time, his true passion was trapshooting. In the 1960s Joe hosted many Cazenovia CNY Trap Club events at his home on Fenner Road, and in 1964, he earned the New York State Singles Championship title. Joe continued in the sport into his mid-80s, winning countless trophies and awards.

In 1972, while running his business and raising four children, Joe and Peggy built a self-sufficient homestead in Erieville. Using the sawmill Joe engineered and trees harvested from the land, he designed and built a charming home complete with exquisitely crafted cabinets and stone masonry. With the support of his father, sons and neighbors, he also constructed a traditional post and beam barn. On the homestead, the family raised livestock, cultivated crops, boiled sap, hunted and grew produce to live off the land.

Joe was an avid antiquarian of lanterns, historical publications and many other treasures. He meticulously restored John Deere tractors for his collection and was an enthusiastic member of the local historical society for many years.

Joe was a communicant member of St. James Catholic Church.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Margaret “Peggy” St Pierre; his sons, James (Linda Brown), Mark (Janet), and David (Mary) St Pierre; his daughter, Anne (Daniel Carroll) St Pierre; six grandchildren, Jason (Dr. Jen Tan) St Pierre, Elizabeth (Justin) Reed, Christopher (Jenna) St Pierre, Catherine (Layne) Martin, Tatum (Andrew Donohue) St Pierre DVM, and Stephanie Joyce and five great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held in St. James Cemetery in Cazenovia. Contributions in Joseph’s memory may be made to CAVAC, 106 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035. Condolences for the St Pierre family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.