Nancy Sheridan, 83

It is with deep sorrow and love that we mourn the passing of Nancy Sheridan, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who went to her eternal rest on May 5, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was 83 years old.

Born on February 16, 1942, in Mottville, N.Y., to Francis and Dorothy Coleman, Nancy lived a life marked by grace, kindness and unwavering love for her family. She dedicated herself fully to those she cared for, always putting the needs of others before her own. Her wisdom guided generations, her laughter filled every room, and her strength carried us through life’s most difficult moments.

Nancy carried with her the rich traditions, resilience and warmth of her Irish heritage throughout her life. A woman of unwavering faith, she was a devout Catholic who found strength and joy in her daily prayers, the rosary and the sacraments. Her faith was the guiding light of her life, and she instilled those values in her family with grace and conviction.

She cherished her family above all else. A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she leaves behind her children Andrew Sheridan [Sandy] and Michelle Lust [Tom], daughter-in-law Tari Sheridan [Michael], grandchildren Jacob Lust [Laura], Mackenzie Sheridan, Dani Lust, Kailey Sheridan, Madison Eccles [Zack], Zachary Sheridan and great granddaughters, Harper Lust and Noah Eccles, each of whom carry a piece of her legacy. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, and her beloved granimals. She was predeceased by her husband William Sheridan, son Michael Sheridan and sister Frances Maas. Her love, wisdom and fierce devotion will continue to shape the lives of all who knew her.

Nancy will be remembered for her generous spirit, her love of family, her strong faith and the deep sense of compassion she showed to everyone she met. She was a life-long communicant of St. Mary’s of the Lake church in Skaneateles and held several positions in the Mottville Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary, most notably president of the auxiliary. In addition to her community work, Nancy was an avid seamstress and worked as a hairdresser for 60-plus years, creating long lasting friendships throughout her career. She cherished those friendships deeply, often gathering to play Dominos or going out for ice cream. Nancy most loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother, never missing an event, activity, concert or recital. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched, the traditions she passed down and the love she nurtured within our family.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 12, 2025, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home in Skaneateles from 4-7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s of the Lake church on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Mottville Fire Department, causes dear to her heart.

