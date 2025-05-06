Peter G. Gianforte’s Celebration of Life set for June 21 

All are welcome to come celebrate the 75 years of Peter Gianforte’s life on Saturday June 21, 2025, from 1-5 p.m. The celebration will be held at Gianforte Farm, located at 5882 East Lake Road, Cazenovia, NY 13035.

The event will be held outside, rain or shine, as Pete would have preferred. We hope to share photos, stories of his adventures, and enjoy time together surrounded by the land that Pete loved. There will be light food and drinks.

To capture memories of Pete, the family is asking for submissions of memories/stories/thoughts to be displayed on a wall at the celebration of his life. Please send your message to luke.gianforte@ gmail.com ahead of the celebration day.