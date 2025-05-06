Brenda H. Redmond, 72

Brenda H. Wagner Redmond, 72, passed away at her home in North Syracuse, on March 5, 2025. after a year of declining health. She was born on Aug. 7, 1952. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Bruce and Barbara Wagner, brother Paul, and former husband Richard D. Redmond, Jr., and is survived by her sisters Deborah Wagner and Sarah Wagner, a step-uncle, as well as several cousins and dear friends.

Brenda graduated from Fayetteville-Manlius High School in 1970, attended Onondaga Community College and worked over 30 years as an account executive for third party health, life and employee benefits administrative firms in Syracuse including Upstate Administrative Services and RMSCO Inc.

Brenda volunteered with the SPCA, Sarah’s House and David’s Refuge. Brenda was caring and giving. Throughout her life, Brenda advocated for the elderly and disabled. She often took care of the “little guy” and in her “take charge” manner, she advocated for them, whether they wanted it or not, and sometimes to her detriment. One did not want to be on the other side of one of her crusades!

Her love of children led her to volunteering with Book Buddies in recent years, sadly short-lived due to increasingly poor health.

Brenda had many talents. She was outgoing, led a gregarious life and was always ready for a celebration. Over the years these included Fasching and Oktoberfest with friends, ballroom dancing, etc.

She excelled at sports and was on the soccer and track teams in high school and played in a golf league.

She played the piano by ear and wrote beautiful poetry. She shared her passion for cooking with co-workers, neighbors, friends and charities. There wasn’t a holiday she didn’t decorate for or find a new recipe to make. Brenda treasured her friends and enjoyed helping others, gardening, writing in her journals and keeping company with her many cat companions.

Although Brenda endured major illnesses over the last 25 years, she was a survivor and determined to live life to the fullest. She attributed that to the support of her family, and friends, too many to be listed individually.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on May 23 at United Church of Fayetteville followed by a reception. A private family burial will be at Burnham Hollow Cemetery near Fredonia, N.Y.

For Brenda’s memory book, please visit: searsmiddletonmathewson.com. Donations in her memory may be made to Catering to Cats and Dogs (c2cnd.org), Strong Memorial Hospital Liver Transplant Center (urmc.rochester.edu ) or the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).