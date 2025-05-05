Carol Ann Knoblock, 89

Carol Ann (Clark) Knoblock went home to Our Lord on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Johns Creek, GA. She was 89.

Carol Ann, daughter of Dr. Paul C. Clark and June Ratcliffe Clark, was born Sept. 30, 1935, in Syracuse.

She was preceded in death by her sister Marilyn (Clark) Alberding and her brother Dr. Paul S. Clark.

She is lovingly remembered as an accomplished artist, renowned for her talent in knitting and other textile arts, illustration and other media; an avid sailor who often raced sailboats with her husband of almost 65 years, Edward, also of Syracuse; former proprietress of the Shop of Herbs & Wool in Cazenovia, an elementary school art teacher; and a technical illustrator for the heavy military division of the General Electric Company from 1958 to 1960.

Carol Ann graduated from Syracuse University in fall 1957 with a dual-degree BFA in fine arts and education and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She attended John Roberts Elementary School, Goodyear Burlingame School, Nottingham High School and Northfield School for Girls.

She spent most of her life in Syracuse, Cazenovia and Fayetteville.

In a testament to the remarkable strength of their marriage, Carol Ann and her husband retired aboard their sloop “Estra,” sailing up and down the Eastern Seaboard and through the Florida Keys. Later, she and her husband relocated to Celebration, FL, and finally to Alpharetta, GA, in 2005.

She was a treasured member of her community, instituting the holiday lights-in-the-trees event for the Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce, of which she was a member through her shop, products for which came from her own estate and the flock of Southdown sheep she raised with her family. She was a member of the Cazenovia College Auxiliary and the Cazenovia Garden Club. Over the years, she also hosted nine international exchange students through her husband’s membership in Rotary International.

Carol Ann is survived by her bereaved and beloved husband of 64 years, Edward F. Knoblock; son Stephen, his wife Deborah, and granddaughter Chloe; daughter Deborah (Knoblock) Swinford, and grandchildren Calum and Kaitrin; and daughter Priscilla (Knoblock) Brendler, her husband Beau, and grandchildren Olivia and Alexander.

Memorial services in Celebration, Florida and Syracuse will be held at a later date.