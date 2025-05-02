Robert “Bob” L. Brown Jr., 95

Bob Brown, 95, of Skaneateles and The Villages, Fla. passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 21, 2025, after a life well lived.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Bob graduated from Williston Academy and went on to earn his degree from Syracuse University in 1953. While at SU, he was a proud member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and, most importantly, met the love of his life, Ginny Polek. They were married on Valentine’s Day in 1954 and shared nearly 70 wonderful years together until Ginny’s passing in 2024.

Upon graduation, Bob was commissioned into the U.S. Marine Corps and served honorably with the First Marine Division in Korea. Following his military service, he embarked on a successful career as a stockbroker with F.I. Dupont and later as a field sales manager with ExxonMobil for 23 years. In 1985, Bob transitioned to public service, becoming an assessor in Skaneateles and subsequently serving in four other towns in Central New York.

He was an active member of both the Onondaga and Cayuga County Assessor Associations.

Bob made Skaneateles his home for 55 years and was deeply involved in the community. He was a longtime member of the Skaneateles Country Club, where he enjoyed golfing for over five decades, and served as president of the Skaneateles Ski Club. A dedicated National Ski Patrolman, Bob also gave his time to the Rotary, the American Legion, SAVES, and “FISH.”

In 2014, Bob and Ginny began spending winters in The Villages, Florida, eventually moving there full-time.

Throughout his life, Bob found great joy in outdoor activities — skiing, tennis, golf, and sailing. In later years, he discovered a simple, enduring happiness working in his yard.

Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife, Virginia P. Brown, His mother Dorothy P. Brown, his father Robert L. Brown Sr and his Brother Bruce S. Brown.

He is survived by his children, Connie Hickey. (Tom) of Savannah, GA, and Pete Brown. of Atlanta, GA, as well as four grandchildren: Kevin Hickey, Alex Hickey, Carson Brown, and Jaysa Brown.

Above all, Bob loved his family fiercely and lived each day with enthusiasm and spirit.

A celebration of life for both Bob and Ginny will be held this summer in Skaneateles. Burial will be at St. Mary’s of the Lake Cemetery.

To send condolences, visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.