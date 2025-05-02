Margaret Higgins passed from this life peacefully, surrounded by family, Wednesday April 23rd. She was predeceased by her parents John and Mary Higgins of Cazenovia New York and her beloved aunts Margaret Schilling and Julia Rowan. Margaret was a resident of Cazenovia and a lifelong communicant of St. James Church. She was well known for her devotion to her family, her dedication to her community and her love of all things Irish.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered for her on Tuesday April 29 at 10 a.m. at St James Church, Cazenovia, immediately followed by internment in St. James Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to St. James Church.

Arrangements were made by Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, Cazenovia, 315-655-8101.